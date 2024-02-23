Here's a Lowdown on the Rumors of ABC Firing Jimmy Kimmel

After an earlier episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, some viewers were left with the mistaken belief that the longstanding host, Jimmy Kimmel, had been fired from the popular ABC show. The confusion arose despite Kimmel's almost two-decade tenure on the late-night talk show, which took him to fame. The speculation stemmed from a viral skit featuring Kimmel and his co-host Guillermo Rodriguez, as reported by The US Sun. Known for his occasionally controversial humor, viewers wondered if Kimmel's antics had finally led to his termination. However, the rumors were unfounded, and Kimmel remains steadfast in his role as host of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael Tullberg

In April of the previous year, Kimmel found himself discussing the unexpected dismissals of Tucker Carlson from Fox News and Don Lemon from CNN. He jokingly said, “This is like if Ronald McDonald and the Burger King got fired on the same day." His opening monologue was abruptly halted by an unexpected interruption, a special ABC News report delivered not by a news anchor, but by his sidekick, Rodriguez. In a fake report, Rodriguez said, “We have some breaking news. After 20 years on the air, ABC TV has decided to part ways with its host, Jimmy Kimmel. This was a mutual decision. We want to say thank you to Jimmy Kimmel and his many, many contributions.”

Was Jimmy Kimmel really fired from ABC? I just read something about the incident !! Does anyone know for sure? — @SteveMedellin (@SteveMedellin2) May 22, 2023

According to Decider, he further added, “On a personal note, I would like to say to Jimmy, don’t let the door hit you in your ass on the way out.” Kimmel then mockingly reacted, "Wow, that's one hell of a way to find out. It could've been worse, I could've been traded to the Jets!" So there you have it. The misconceptions stemmed from some scripted content that was misconstrued when taken out of context. A snippet of the skit circulated on social media without proper context, elicited mixed reactions from fans of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Fans took to various platforms to express their shock.

Is the rumor true about Jimmy Kimmel being fired from ABC — David Hood (@Nogoodhood2) May 18, 2023

One person wrote, "Was Jimmy Kimmel really fired from ABC? I just read something about the incident !! Does anyone know for sure?" Another person wrote, "Is the rumor true about Jimmy Kimmel being fired from ABC?" Meanwhile, during an interview on February 20, 2024, Kimmel dropped hints suggesting that his time as a talk show host could be coming to a close. He said, "I think this is my final contract." He also discussed the balancing act between his late-night hosting responsibilities and his upcoming role as host of the Oscars. Kimmel then went on to say, "In those moments, I think, ‘I cannot wait until my contract is over.' But then, I take the summer off or I go on strike, and you start going, ‘Yeah, I miss the fun stuff.'"

However, Kimmel still has about two years left in his present contract. He described it as, "Pretty good. That seems like enough." ABC and Kimmel have not yet confirmed whether he will indeed depart the long-running show after his contract. Comedy and entertainment have long been realms where edgy humor and occasional missteps intersect, a reality reflected in Kimmel's career. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs Monday to Friday at 11:35 pm EST on ABC, with the show having premiered on January 26, 2003, and earning the distinction of being the network's longest-running late-night talk show.