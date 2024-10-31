Suge Knight Predicts Diddy's Fate in Prison Should He Be Convicted: "Puffy, Your Life Is in Danger..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault and child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Once a titan of hip-hop, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs now finds himself embroiled in a major legal battle as he awaits trial on charges that include sex trafficking and racketeering. Diddy’s dramatic fall from grace began in 2023 when his former partner, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him, alleging years of physical and sexual abuse. As Diddy remains under close watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, speculation about his fate— should he be convicted— has sparked comments from some of the most famous names in the industry, including his longtime rival, Suge Knight.

Suge Knight says Diddy is going through drug withdrawals in jail and reveals that a guy named Tubby had a job at the label, which involved bringing underage girls for artists and employees.



( 🎥 @NewsNation ) pic.twitter.com/cjLzvzOMJE — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 25, 2024

As per CheatSheet, Death Row Records founder, Knight, who is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter, didn’t mince words when discussing Diddy’s potential future in prison. In recent interviews and his podcast, Collect Call with Suge Knight, he suggested that Diddy could be in real danger if he’s convicted. Knight claimed, “Somebody can do something to him and get a name for themself, they gonna actually do it. Or if they can do whatever they feel they got to do to prove themself.”

Sean "Diddy" Combs was denied bail and sent to jail after being accused in a three-count federal indictment of having used his business empire to abuse, threaten and traffic women. @lawofruby breaks down what this means and what's next for Combs. pic.twitter.com/lI7lV6PZBS — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 18, 2024

Knight’s comments are particularly chilling given his own experiences and his suggestions of Diddy’s possible knowledge of certain ‘secrets’ about high-profile individuals. He hinted that external forces might try to keep Diddy quiet, saying, “I’ll tell you what, Puffy, your life is in danger because you know the secrets of who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in…You know they gonna get you if they can…I turned myself in. Sometimes you gotta face the music.”

Ben Chew who was Johnny Depp’s lawyer is talking about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs : saying SC ‘needs to go for juror nullification and hope that 1 or 2 disregard judges instructions , ignore evidence and believes in conspiracy theories ‘

Think about this in regards to Amber Heard case pic.twitter.com/Qc7e95iavo — 🪷MAMI 💙 (@Moms_know_) October 25, 2024

Meanwhile, legal experts are weighing in on how Diddy might fare during his trial. Benjamin Chew, the high-profile attorney who represented Johnny Depp in his defamation case against Amber Heard, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored to offer his perspective on Diddy’s case. Chew emphasized that Diddy’s best move might be to testify, as failing to do so could damage his defense. He pointed out a critical factor— a video showing the rapper dragging and striking his former partner, Cassie Ventura, which Chew argued could have a significant impact on the jury if Diddy doesn’t address it directly, the Mirror reported.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs at Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023, in Georgia. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin)

Chew opined, "I think he’s going to have to do an awful lot better than he did in that apology video if he’s going to convince one or two jurors to hang that jury. I don’t like his chances...video is so damaging at any trial…He has to own it and say, 'I did a horrible thing. I’ll regret it the rest of my life, but that doesn’t mean that I engaged in sex trafficking.' He’s got to look the jury in the eye and say that, and say it convincingly.”

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).