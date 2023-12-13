Kim Kardashian Refuses To Make Public Apology To Taylor Swift Over Their 2016 Feud

Kim Kardashian is adamant about proving herself right and refuses to apologize for the 'career-destroying' move she pulled on Taylor Swift in 2016. It has been seven years since Kanye West released the controversial song Famous, featuring the vulgar lyrics “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.” Swift angrily criticized it in her 2016 Grammys speech, during which the Hulu star defended her ex-husband by revealing edited audio from a phone conversation in which the Lavender Haze hitmaker appeared to have given the song her consent. However, in 2020 a full version of the said phone call was released and it revealed that Swift never heard the lyric calling her a bitch. As per TMZ, Swift is ready to forgive the SKIMS founder in return for a public apology but Kim has already shut down the matter in 2020 in a series of nine tweets. “Our sources say Kim's never apologized to Taylor for the call,” the publication reported. “And even after the Time article, it's still crickets.”

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing.



P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

Also Read: Taylor Swift Fans Are Angry as Elon Musk Says Singer's Popularity Will Soon 'Decline'

The Kardashians star defended herself saying she hadn't edited the phone conversation. "To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission...” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission," Kim tweeted then. The KUWTK alum had even mocked Swift with snake emojis while continuing to deny her mistake.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

“Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me,” the billionaire music artist recently told Time magazine while recalling her public moment of shame in her 2023 Person of the Year interview. She added. "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls." The Blank Space songstress confessed. "I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard." As per The Daily Mail, She practically disappeared from public view during that time, which she attributes to the rift between Kardashian and West.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Mazur

Also Read: Taylor Swift Made This Unusual Request to TIME After Being Named Person of the Year

November 2017 saw the release of Swift's Reputation album, which is thought to have been inspired by the Kardashian and West feud. As per The UK Mirror, Kim's closest friend Kid Capri has urged her to apologize privately to Swift. Speaking with TMZ he said: "[If I were Taylor] I would want an apology but I wouldn’t want an apology on social media. I wouldn't take it as genuine. Kim was riding for her husband, they come together, but what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong. Those two women need to get on the phone, conversate, and move on,"

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Story May Have Been Different if Not for Patrick Kane’s Defensive Lapse

He further stated: "It started with Kanye, so I think he will take some responsibility for it. It shouldn’t be something that’s sorted in public. There’s a way to carry the situation, not everyone needs to be in their business."

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Enjoy Girls’ Night Amid Benny Blanco Romance Revelation

NFL Commentator Mistakenly Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s 'Wife’ During Sunday’s Game