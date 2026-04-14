Republicans Face Critical Test as Donald Trump Demands Unity Amid DHS Shutdown

President Donald Trump has asked fellow Republicans to stand in unity to use the Budget Reconciliation Bill to fund ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and CBP (Customs and Border Protection). This is separate from the main Department of Homeland Security funding bill.

According to reports by Fox News, Trump has confirmed that “reconciliation is on track.” Senate Republicans are now reportedly working toward securing that funding without votes from Democrats. That is only possible through the reconciliation bill, which is commonly used to fast-track policies.

In this case, it’s to further Trump’s agenda to “MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN,” according to his Truth Social Post. The president also claims to have met Sens. Lindsay Graham and John Barrasso, who are Republicans.

President Trump after his WH meeting today with Senate Majority Barrasso & Budget Chair Graham that he wants a reconciliation bill with ICE & Border Patrol funding included “to be done by June 1st and on my desk.” pic.twitter.com/Vx94jZJ3EC — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 10, 2026

The president also highlighted that although the Trump administration is working towards securing funding for ICE and CBP, they’re anticipating pushback from Democrats. He specifically highlighted Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Hakeem Jeffries.

He referred to both Democrats by their alleged nicknames, which Trump has personally selected. The president also highlighted, “We don’t need their votes on this bill, as long as Republicans UNIFY, and stick together.”

Trump appeared to be referring to divisions among Republicans since his presidency began. So the question here is, will the Republicans assemble, or will an alleged dispute between them come in the way of Trump’s funding plan? That has yet to be revealed.

Senate GOP leaders got the green light for their reconciliation plan at today’s White House meeting, sources tell me & @AndrewDesiderio Their plan is to include ONLY funding for ICE and CBP in the bill. No offsets. Senate passed a bipartisan bill to fund the rest of DHS.… — Laura Weiss (@LauraEWeiss16) April 10, 2026

The president also shared a deadline for this bill to be “on his desk.” He reportedly demanded that the Bill be waiting on his desk no longer than June 1, 2026. Emphasizing the urgency of the matter, Trump said, “We must beat the radical Left Democrats at their own game.”

During Fox News’ Special Report, Senator Graham commented on the bill after reportedly meeting with Trump. He said that the Trump administration was already devising a specific funding bill before the set deadline.

Graham mentioned that this funding bill would fund ICE and CBP for the next three years—the remainder of Trump’s presidency. Further details about it are expected to be released soon, with critical information under wraps.

Mullin: The bill that has been proposed out of the senate that was passed with unanimous consent essentially and I say essentially defunded ICE and custom and border patrol. The reason why we made that play call is we want to do it through reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/LqD8D9sEQV — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2026

Trump’s post on Truth Social comes as a result of the Senate passing a funding bill meant specifically for ICE and CBP. This was before they went on a two-week break, which was scheduled to end soon on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Whether or not the House would vote on the Senate-passed bill also remains unconfirmed.

An insider with knowledge about the situation commented on the GOP leadership’s current stance on the matter. The insider speaking to the publication mentioned that the GOP leadership was “waiting to see” the upper chamber’s plans to use the reconciliation bill. And await a lower chamber vote in the meantime.