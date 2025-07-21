Rep. Jasmine Crockett Slams Trump as ‘Wannabe Hitler’ Over Epstein Files Controversy

Despite his promises otherwise, Donald Trump seemingly has no plan to release the Epstein files. The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Pentagon already declared that there would not be any future public disclosure related to the s– offender, adding that his supposed “client list” doesn’t actually exist. However, there’s growing anger among his own MAGA base for transparency over the case.

Now, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) broke silence over the situation, explaining why she doesn’t expect GOP lawmakers to deviate with Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein controversy. In addition, she also has a new name, rather a label for the Republican leader.

“They want to show that they are loyal to this, you know, I don’t even know what to call him. I’ve called him so many things, but this wannabe Hitler, for sure,” Crockett said.

“They want to pledge their loyalty to him and they know that he does not want this released. “I think they also are concerned about the damage that it may do.” she continued.

“If he’s trying to hide it, they understand that it is most likely problematic for him, as well as the MAGA brand — as well as the Republicans. So, I don’t anticipate that they will be on board for doing anything that may harm them or their fearless leader.”

Meanwhile, with some of his own supporters turning against him, Donald Trump is in real hot water over the Epstein files. His administration took a complete U-turn from where it was previously on the case. Just in February, Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that the file “was sitting on her desk for review.”

However, following the Trump administration’s U-turn, Pam Bondi has been facing significant criticism. To defend his AG, the U.S. President even posted a Truth Social rant.

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB.” He tried his best to swing the attention away from the Epstein case.

“One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about,” Trump wrote.

It wasn’t enough to shut down the conspiracy. Trump even claimed that the Epstein files are a lefty-created “hoax.” This theory was scrutinized by none other than Elon Musk, who questioned why Epstein killed himself, and why his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, is still in federal prison over the crimes.