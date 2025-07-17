Elon Musk Rips Into Trump’s Epstein ‘Hoax’ Theory—Exposes Major Flaw That the President Can’t Ignore

Elon Musk is back with his Donald Trump criticism. The Tesla owner, who had a public fallout with the President over the “Big Beautiful bill,” has now spoken up about the ongoing controversy over the Epstein files. Musk went on a tweet spree Wednesday afternoon to slam the Trump administration’s claim that the Epstein Files are a lefty-created “hoax.”

In his tweet, Musk asked if everything was just a “hoax,” then why did Jeffrey Epstein kill himself, and why is his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, remaining in federal prison on sex trafficking charges?

“Wow, amazing that Epstein ‘killed himself’ and Ghislaine is in federal prison for a hoax,” he wrote, pointing out the hole in Trump’s claim. Elon Musk’s criticism comes only a few months after his explosive breakup with Donald Trump. As it turns out, the Republican leader’s former “First Buddy” is not afraid to call out his outlandish claims.

A few minutes after his first tweet, Musk again raged, “Not a single Epstein client has been prosecuted,” emphasizing “Not even one.” Just within an hour, Elon made at least 13 posts about Epstein, all of which included grave criticism of Donald Trump and his handling of the whole situation.

In response to one tweet, he wrote, “So many powerful people want that list suppressed.” The post read, “With Epstein there’s either nothing else there OR The revelations contained therein could bring down the entire government.”

This exchange definitely referred to the s-x predator’s supposed “client list,” which Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed was “sitting on her desk for review” in February. However, the entire administration has made a complete shift since then.

JUST IN: ELON MUSK EXPOSES TRUMP ON CLAIM EPSTEIN IS A DEMOCRAT HOAX “Wow, amazing that Epstein “killed himself” and Ghislaine is in federal prison for a hoax 🤔” pic.twitter.com/6mMkA4wPpG — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 16, 2025

The controversy intensified after the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI jointly declared that there would not be any public disclosures related to the case in the future. They stated that it has been confirmed that Epstein indeed took his own life in prison, and he didn’t have the supposed “client list.”

This is not the first time Musk has named Trump in his Epstein-related tweets. In early June, when the pair had their initial fallout, the Tesla owner commented, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Elon Musk is calling out the classic political playbook: deny, deflect, and attack. Trump promised to release the Epstein files but is now calling it a hoax. This strategy won’t work this time. People are tired of the swamp protecting its own. — Kentucky (@KentuckyKOT) July 16, 2025

“Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” he tweeted shortly after the bombshell post. However, at that time, Donald Trump’s White House firmly denied the allegations. Days later, Elon Musk also deleted the post and apologized. However, it was already a hot topic on social media by then.