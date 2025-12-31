2026 New Year Giveaway
News

Reiner Siblings Lean on Each Other After Family Shatters

Published on: December 31, 2025 at 2:57 PM ET

As the year closes, Jake and Romy Reiner face grief together, not alone.

Tracey Ashlee
Written By Tracey Ashlee
News Writer
Reiner siblings Romy Jake and nick with family Rob and Michele
Jake and Romy Reiner are holding onto each other during this festive season.(Image source: X/@PageSix)

As the year draws to a close, Jake and Romy Reiner are doing what they have always done, turning toward each other.

The siblings, 34 and 28, are navigating the weeks after the deaths of their parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner, 78, and writer Michele Singer Reiner, 70, who were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14. Their brother, Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killings, per USA Today.

 

“This nightmare isn’t even over for Romy and Jake,” a source close to the family told People. “There is a lot more to be done, but they’ve been surrounded by loved ones and support in all forms, and that will continue.”

According to the source, the siblings’ bond has become a kind of anchor in recent weeks. “Romy and Jake have been close since they were young,” the insider said. “That strong bond has really helped them in the last two weeks.”

Friends say the two are trying, in small ways, to hold onto normal routines — walking, running errands, stepping outside when the weight becomes too heavy. “They’re trying to embrace any opportunities for moments of normalcy when it feels right,” the source said, adding that the grief is still raw and disorienting.

“It’s surreal,” the insider said. “They’re still processing, and their grief journey has really just begun.”

 

Earlier this month, Jake and Romy released a joint statement describing their parents not just as family, but as constants in their lives. “They weren’t just our parents,” the siblings wrote. “They were our best friends.”

They asked for privacy, urging the public to temper speculation with compassion and to remember Rob and Michele for the lives they lived and the love they gave.

Rob and Michele Reiner had been married since 1989, after meeting during the production of When Harry Met Sally. Friends described their relationship as deeply affectionate and steady, a partnership that lasted decades in an industry not known for permanence.

 

Nick Reiner is currently being held without bail at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. Court records reviewed by People show he had previously been treated for schizophrenia. Rob and Michele’s death certificates list the cause of death as “multiple sharp force injuries,” with the manner ruled homicide.

For Jake and Romy, the days ahead are expected to bring legal proceedings, public attention, and long stretches of quiet aftermath. A memorial service for their parents will be announced at a later date, according to a family spokesperson.

For now, those close to them say the siblings are doing what feels possible — staying connected, leaning inward, and letting a lifelong bond carry them through the days when words fail.

As one source put it simply, “They’re not doing this alone.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *