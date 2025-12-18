When Harry Met Sally – Meg Ryan Speaks Out On The Death Of Director And Good Friend Rob Reiner

Calling his death an “impossible tragedy,” Meg Ryan spoke out on Instagram on the loss of a good friend and the director of When Harry Met Sally, Rob Reiner.

Days after the tragic news that legendary film director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer had been found murdered in their California home, Meg Ryan, obviously grieving, made a moving statement on her Instagram account.

Fans will recall that Ryan, 64, starred in one of Reiner’s most iconic films, When Harry Met Sally, which led her to share an emotional post on social media while struggling to come to terms with the devastating tragedy.

As noted by Parade, Ryan’s post on Instagram, reads, “Oh how we will miss this man…,” accompanied by a black and white photo of herself and Reiner dancing.

“Thank you, Rob and Michele, for the way you believe in true love, in fairy tales, and in laughter. Thank you for your faith in the best in people, and for your profound love of our country,” she wrote.

“I have to believe that their story will not end with this impossible tragedy, that some good may come, some awareness raised… I don’t know, but my guess is that they would want that to be hopeful and humane, to be something that brings us all to a greater understanding of one another and to some peace.”

Hollywood director and actor, Rob Reiner, 78, was found with his wife, Michele, 68, dead in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on Sunday. It was tragically their 28-year-old daughter, Romy, who made the horrifying discovery.

Meanwhile, the Reiners’ son, Nick, 32, has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in their death. Nick was known to be struggling with drug addiction, but no motive for his actions has yet been revealed.

Meanwhile, Meg Ryan’s co-star in When Harry Met Sally, Billy Crystal, also paid tribute to the director, who he also called a good friend.

The Associated Press quotes a joint statement with other comedic greats including Albert Brooks, Martin Short and Larry David, where Crystal praised Reiner for being “a master storyteller.”

“There is no other director who has his range. From comedy to drama to ‘mockumentary’ to documentary he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films,” the group wrote in a statement.

According to their statement is was clear how much Reiner was beloved by the film industry and the way he shared respect with all on his movie sets.

“If you had an idea, he listened, he brought you into the process,” the statement added. “They always felt they were working as a team. To be in his hands as a film maker was a privilege but that is only part of his legacy.”

“There is a line from one of Rob’s favourite films, It’s a Wonderful Life, ‘Each man’s life touches so many other lives, and when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?’ You have no idea.”

