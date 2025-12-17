Partygoers Recall Bill Hader Encounter With Nick Reiner Hours before Rob Reiner’s Killing

Another unsettling detail related to Michelle and Rob Reiner’s killings has come to light. The couple’s son, Nick Reiner, who is accused of killing his parents, allegedly ‘stormed off’ from a holiday party the family was attending after he was allegedly shut down by comedian Bill Hader.

The bodies of American film director Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were discovered at their Los Angeles home on Sunday. Nick Reiner, 32 years old, was brought in as the prime suspect for the double homicide.

🚨 BREAKING (Reports): Filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found fatally stabbed at their Brentwood home after a medical-aid call around 3:30 p.m. PT. According to sources cited by PEOPLE, their middle son, Nick Reiner, is allegedly linked to the incident… pic.twitter.com/x6te79h4lY — Sai Anvi (@SaiAnvii) December 15, 2025

Since then, several individuals have come forward to reveal how the family got into a heated argument at Conan O’Brien’s holiday party. Several witnesses revealed that Nick had been acting strangely at the Saturday night party.

Attendees who spoke to NBC News said how the 32-year-old’s strange behavior raised concerns for his parents and other partygoers.

Nick reportedly interrupted comedian Bill Hader, who was talking to someone else. When Hader told him that he was in the middle of a private conversation, Nick reacted alarmingly. The 32-year-old allegedly stood silently in front of Hader, staring at him, before storming off.

Another source present at the party said that Rob and Michelle were “upset and embarrassed” by their son’s behaviour. They reportedly even expressed concern about his health. According to a report by The People, the son and father had engaged in a heated argument during the same holiday party.

Sources who spoke to the publication said how Nick was “freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous.” His parents reportedly left the party after the argument erupted.

On Sunday afternoon, the couple was found dead at their residence by their youngest daughter. An LAPD release revealed that a call was made to police at 3:40 p.m. to investigate a possible homicide.

“As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide,” the official statement read. The statement also revealed that Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested in connection with killing his parents. “Nick Reiner was located and arrested at approximately 9:15 p.m.,” the release noted.

Breaking Nick Reiner charged with the murder of his parents Rob and Michele Reiner with special circumstances. Note: Nick was not in court today. He was not “medically cleared” to attend. His eyes are spooky and what he is charged with is evil. #RobReiner #RobReinerDeath… pic.twitter.com/hfeoHImk1Y — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) December 16, 2025

The 32-year-old, who is still in custody, appeared in court on Tuesday morning. Alan Jackson, his attorney, spoke with members of the press outside the courthouse while sharing that his client would not be appearing at a hearing, and it had been cancelled.

Jackson shared that the 32-year-old had not been medically cleared to be transferred from the jail to the courthouse. Nick has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty if he is found guilty.