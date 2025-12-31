Christmas Greetings From Heaven —Rob And Michele Reiner’s Last Cards Reach Family And Friends

Hollywood was shocked this month by the reported homicides of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, who were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles apartment. Their son, Nick, is under arrest and faces trial as a suspect in the attack. Nick’s troubled history with drugs and abuse has led immediate family members to accuse him of the killings of the couple, both in their 70s.

Meanwhile, their tragic deaths have left a deep void in Tinseltown. Tributes and condolences continue to pour in for the acclaimed filmmaker and his wife. Surprisingly, one close friend of the couple has revealed that her mailbox received a Christmas greeting card from the Reiners, which turned out to be the last one they sent to loved ones.

Personal trainer and spiritual medium Neda Soderqvist was one of the people who received such a card. In a social media post on Monday, Neda opened up about the heartwarming message the Reiners sent her just before their deaths.

She described the Christmas greeting card as a message from heaven sent by Rob and Michele. Neda shared a glimpse of the handwritten note, which expressed love, forgiveness and a sense of an enduring bond built over the years.

The handwritten note read: “Dear Neda — What can I say after all these years! We love each other, are mad at each other, and then just move on! And it always works out! I hope you have a great holiday with your family who adore you — love Michele and Rob.”

A close friend of actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner has received their traditional holiday card weeks after the couple was tragically killed in a home invasion. The card, featuring a family photo and warm seasonal message, was mailed before the… pic.twitter.com/IFgYvkdRbh — The scoop stateside (@ScoopStateside) December 31, 2025

Neda expressed her emotions upon seeing the card and wrote in her caption, “Today in the mail was a card from Michele and Rob Reiner! Even from Heaven, they are still making sure that everyone receives their bonuses, and what really truly touches my soul and heart are the cards that Michele wrote me, and one of the funny things about her was that each time she sent me a bonus, she would make me promise her that I would utilize it for myself and not give it away.”

The fitness trainer not only spoke about her close relationship with Michele and Rob, but also mentioned how, even after their deaths, it seemed the couple continued to take care of everyone who mattered in their lives. They had allegedly sent timely bonuses to several people, including Neda, ensuring their holidays were a little brighter.

Neda further wrote, “She knew me so well, but today, Michelle, I promise you I’ll keep $100, and the rest I’m going to donate in your honor to one of the most inspiring foundations that I know you love. Thank you for being my best friend, ride or die. Someone who taught me self-worth, self-love, and I will keep your legacy going forever, and I’ll give you the oath that I’ll be here for your children.”

Besides their accused son, Rob and Michele are survived by their two other children, Jake and Romy. Nick Reiner, who is charged with murdering his parents, remains in custody at a mental health facility and is scheduled to make a court appearance on January 7. The 32-year-old is known to have struggled with drug addiction and schizophrenia, which has complicated the case. He is currently charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Bail has been set at $4 million.

Meanwhile, the couple’s surviving children have issued a statement on their parents’ deaths. Their son Jake and daughter Romy said jointly, “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”