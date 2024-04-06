Rebel Wilson's Explosive Memoir Becomes a Catalyst for Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's Divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage. The couple announced the news via their Instagram stories, sharing an image of themselves in tennis attire. “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the statement reads. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce:



“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.” pic.twitter.com/w6R1B4DWfm — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 5, 2024

The couple is proud parents to three children: two daughters Olive, 17, and Elula, 13, and a son, Montgomery, 9. The shocking news comes amid Rebel Wilson's sexual harassment claims against Cohen. According to The UK Sun, Fisher's divorce from Cohen was sparked by Wilson's recently published memoir Rebel Rising. A source shared, “Rebel’s book was a catalyst in Isla deciding to announce this to the world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher)

The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress reportedly met with attorneys last year. However, Cohen was desperate to keep the news a secret to allegedly avoid humiliation. The source continued, “She’s got her own career and reputation to worry about. Those close to her said it was starting to get embarrassing with all of the allegations that were spilling out of Rebel’s book. So she felt as though it was the right thing to do to inform everyone of their decision. Sacha, on the other hand, did not want that. He has been making it as though it’s business as usual before they made this announcement.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sacha Baron Cohen (@sachabaroncohen)

As separation rumors surfaced in November last year, Fisher posted a selfie of the two together in Sydney, grinning and holding beers, and referred to Cohen as her 'off-screen date.' Meanwhile, Cohen's last picture with his wife coincided with her 47th birthday, which he took to Instagram to wish her on February 3, 2023.

Isla Fisher’s divorce announcement post is very… them. 😅. — Eeyore (@DeoWatti) April 6, 2024

However, as per The Daily Mail, a source revealed, “They have been having difficulties for some time and have battled to make things work. They didn’t want to throw their love away for the sake of their family. Privately, though, friends were made aware. They went to great lengths to keep things ‘business as usual’ on social media so as to control the narrative in a way they both felt comfortable with. This decision wasn’t taken lightly and they remain incredibly close. There’s still a lot of love there.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kate Green

Meanwhile, Wilson, in her memoir, alleged that while filming The Brothers Grimsby, Cohen wanted her to go naked in a future scene, which she said was in 'no way essential' to the plot. Additionally, she claimed that Cohen and his friends 'lured' her out of her trailer into a concrete room with a mattress on the floor. He told her, "Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my a**," for a sequence he said would be in the film, and his friends proceeded to record on their phones.

Rebel Wilson has been extremely consistent over the past decade in talking about what she experienced with Sacha Baron Cohen. Here are some tweets from 2017. pic.twitter.com/sJFNX4lcGo — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) March 25, 2024

The Bridesmaid actress further added that on another occasion, Cohen forced her to change into clothing that 'showed off as much cellulite as possible,' giving her the impression that he wanted her to 'look and feel awful.' She recalled feeling 'scared' given that neither a director nor any film crew were present when the incident unfolded. Wilson also labeled Cohen a 'huge a****e' and alleged that he 'threatened' her with attorneys to try and prevent the publication of her book. While another report by The Dail Mail highlighted that there appeared to be evidence that cast doubt on Wilson's claims, she responded to the outlet, saying, "It is an a**hole move to release footage of one part of that disgusting episode while leaving out everything that preceded it including my horrified refusal to stick my finger up SBC’s butt."