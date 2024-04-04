Rebel Wilson Confesses She Relied on Ozempic in Her Weight Loss Journey

Rebel Wilson known for her comic roles has spilled the beans on her weight loss journey. Ahead of the release of her memoir, Rebel Rising, on April 2, the 44-year-old actor disclosed her experimentation with Ozempic in her weight loss efforts.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kate Green

Ozempic, originally designed as an injectable treatment for managing blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes, has garnered attention for its potential weight loss benefits, although it's not specifically intended for that purpose. The actress openly shared her decision-making process and timing regarding her use of Ozempic. "Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good," Wilson told Times.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lisa Maree Williams

"Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight. People thought I'd lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that. I feel strongly that young women shouldn't try to obsess over looking like Victoria's Secret models, they should just look like themselves. I know that my relationship with food is complicated," the Pitch Perfect star shared.

Acknowledging her inclination towards unhealthy eating patterns, Wilson realized the importance of curbing her cravings to achieve successful weight loss. Beginning with incremental changes such as walking and adjusting her dietary habits by reducing sugar intake and boosting protein consumption, Wilson gradually incorporated more rigorous workout routines into her lifestyle. The actor went on to reveal she no longer uses Ozempic. The actress known for her role in Senior Year has been consistently open about her weight loss journey. According to reports, she recently shared insights suggesting that humans may not require as many calories as commonly believed.

Rebel Wilson admits she used Ozempic to help lose weight: Those drugs ‘can be good’ https://t.co/adWTeZDfMO pic.twitter.com/BqiMpTg3Lv — Page Six (@PageSix) March 31, 2024

During an exclusive conversation with Daily Mail, while promoting their app, Fluid, alongside her friend Carly Steel on the rooftop of the newly opened Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, Wilson discussed her diet and life with her fiancée, Ramona Agruma. The Australian actor disclosed, "I was just actually in a program where I learned about food and they taught us that you don't really need as many calories as you think. Everyone thinks that you need to eat so much and your body needs it but the truth is your body doesn't need a lot of calories and I know that might sound crazy to some people but if you eat right and you eat small portions you'll be just fine."

Actress Rebel Wilson lost as much as 60 pounds in just eleven months, in part on the advice of a fertility doctor. And despite her agents warning her she could lose a "valuable pigeonhole being the fat funny girl" she really wanted to be a mom. pic.twitter.com/GslA86iOTI — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 3, 2024

"When I first started my diet I set a goal weight because I needed some kind of goal, I needed something to work toward but once I started losing the weight I thought maybe I could do more?" she told Daily Mail. "So I change my goal weight; at first I wanted to just lose 75lbs and then I thought I can go further so it's sort of tough."