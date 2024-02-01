Reality Star Amy Duggar Announces a New Bombshell Memoir Exposing Family Secrets

Amy Rachelle King, better known as Amy Duggar, gained immense fame as the 'rebel' figure on TLC's hit reality show 19 Kids and Counting. Recently, Duggar revealed plans to write a candid biography that will undoubtedly reveal the secrets of the Duggar family. As per The Hollywood Gossip reports, she used a TikTok video to tease her fans about the next endeavor. The reality star can be seen sitting on the bed in her pajamas, typing furiously on her laptop. There were more of these kinds of segments in the video, with the song titled Write playing in the background. “I’ve been busy lately … #newproject,” Duggar captioned the video.

As per OK magazine sources, in September 2023, while supporting the launch of her cousin Jill Duggar's book, Counting the Cost, the TLC star did reveal her plans to author a bombshell memoir. When a fan inquired, "Amy, you should write your own book too!" Duggar promptly replied, "I have been contacted by publishing companies, so I just need to see if it’s the right fit." "I do believe my story could help so many people," she continued. "So many conversations and situations to be told. So we shall see! Right now, I’m just supporting Jill & Derick!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy K (@amyrachelleking)

Duggar wishes to expose her cult family secrets through her new book. In June 2023, she exclusively told People, "I don't think anyone really likes their skeletons coming out of the closet. And I could see why people are going to be a little more reserved than maybe they already are. But the IBLP is not biblical, and it is hurting so many people that if I don't speak up, then I'm condoning it. And I can't be that person; I refuse to be that person." "Everyone that was on the show that is speaking out, Jinger [Duggar Vuolo] and Jill [Duggar Dillard], God's given us a platform. Whether we wanted it or not, here it is," she shared during the release of Prime Video's docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. "And how are we going to use this to get the word out that this is really damaging? IBLP is damaging, it hurts so many women, and it gives men power over the women that abuse it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy K (@amyrachelleking)

King also noted that "not every man" in IBLP does it; she further stated that "it's the men that think that they're above the law and take it and run with it, and the power goes to their heads and think that they're above the law."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy K (@amyrachelleking)

"That's really where we're at in the documentary, is that you see that, and it's really sad, and obviously, it's heartbreaking to hear these survivor stories, but there's also so much power in their stories," she concluded. "Watching the documentary, I was crying. I had huge tears in my eyes, and I was just like, 'I can't imagine growing up like that.' But they've come from so much, and they're so strong now, and they've gotten therapy, and it's good to show that there's good that's coming out of this."