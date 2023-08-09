Here's Why Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari ‘Thrilled’ About Release of Her Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’

As anticipation builds for Britney Spears' upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, her husband, Sam Asghari, is reportedly enthusiastically supporting her in this new venture. Set to be released in October, the memoir promises to shed light on Spears' personal experiences and perspectives, something that Asghari is reportedly thrilled about.

According to a source who spoke to ET Online, the 29-year-old actor is genuinely excited about Spears' new accomplishment. He sees it as a chance for her to openly share her truth, unfiltered and without constraints, especially after the conservatorship drama. A source close to Sam said, "Sam is thrilled that Britney finally has the opportunity and freedom to speak her truth with her book. He sees it as an opportunity for Britney to open up about what she has felt the need to address for far too long without being silenced or filtered."

It further added, "He is confident that this will be a therapeutic experience and help her let go of many ongoing personal and professional hardships she has faced over the years." He believes that this unveiling will empower her to express herself authentically and unapologetically. As for Spears' feelings towards the release of her memoir, the source reveals, "She feels like a huge weight has been lifted off her shoulders." This sentiment echoes what was previously reported last month, emphasizing that Spears is eager to share her perspective on what she has been through.

"She is looking forward to finally voicing her story in such a big way. She's not feeling nervous at all and she's actually very eager to get it out there," the source had said earlier exclusively to ET Online. Regarding the state of Spears and Asghari's relationship, the source reassures that the couple is doing well and still deeply in love. The source said, "Sam is very supportive, comforting, and dedicated to Britney. He wants her to be happy and encourages her to be her best self." The source highlights the importance of communication in their relationship, noting that Asghari is a good listener who gives Spears honest and constructive feedback. "Communication is key in their relationship. Sam is a very active listener and provides Britney with honest, healthy, and constructive advice in an effort to grow together," the source revealed.

Their partnership is characterized by a mutual effort to evolve and grow together. Spears' memoir is poised to offer an intimate glimpse into her life, including her struggles and triumphs. As fans eagerly await the release of The Woman In Me, which is set to hit the shelves on October 24. It's evident that Spears has a solid foundation of support in Asghari as she speaks for herself boldly.

