Real Estate Tycoon Donald Trump Reveals Latest Construction Project: Rebuilding Dulles Airport

While the monster ballroom at the White House is still under construction, Donald Trump has announced his latest project.

The president still considers himself a real estate icon and while in office is starting various projects, including changes to the White House, but now Donald Trump is planning to rebuild Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

According to Trump, Dulles is a “terrible airport,” while stating that his administration is also fixing the “people movers.” In a Cabinet meeting at the White House, he outlined his latest construction plan, saying, “It should be a great airport, and it’s not a good airport at all. It’s a terrible airport.”

✈️ BREAKING: President Trump says his administration wants to “rebuild Dulles Airport” and that a request for bids will be announced later today.

The president said Tuesday that the Trump administration will embark on the reconstruction of Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia.

Dulles International Airport is one of three Washington-area airports, but reportedly, its quality is a major debated topic among Washingtonians. The former real estate icon said that the Dulles building is fine, but that is has been “incorrectly designed.” Despite this, Trump praised Eero Saarinen, the Finnish-American architect who designed the airport’s main terminal. Moreover, he revealed his plans to make major improvements to Dulles.

“We’re going to turn that around and we’re going to make Dulles airport – serving Washington and Virginia, Maryland, etc. – we’re gonna make that into something really spectacular. We have an amazing plan for it,” Trump said.

His plans started coming together in early November, when Trump’s motorcade made an unannounced drive through the airport’s terminal. At that time, the White House confirmed that the president wanted to make a detour to Dulles International Airport to assess potential future projects.

Meanwhile, Transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, said the Trump administration is continuing its efforts to fix the “people movers,” systems used to transport passengers from one location in an airport to another. Reportedly, one of the transport systems crashed in November.

Duffy said his agency would announce plans later on Tuesday, to request bids to repair the people movers, often dubbed “mobile lounges.”

The new construction plans come at a time when President Trump has been at odds with the architect involved in designing a massive ballroom in the place of the demolished East Wing. Trump picked James McCrery II to design the ballroom and to supersize it, to make it larger than the White House itself.

However, the plans to supersize the already huge ballroom has led to weeks of friction in the White House, according to four insiders on the spot, who spoke anonymously to the Washington Post. According to the insiders, Trump believes a 90,000-square-feet ballroom – which is already bigger than the 55,000-square-feet White House that it is attached to. Trump claimed that it was too small, but McCrery urged restraint, warning that the huge add-on would violate one of architecture’s simplest rules – that you don’t let an extension engulf the building it is planned to complement.

Meanwhile, stories from the White House speak of Trump reducing his working hours, and it looks like his building plans might end up engulfing any other plans made by his administration.