Donald Trump Jr. Flexes Dad’s ‘Alpha’ Energy While Taxpayers Foot the Ballroom Bill

Donald Trump Jr. made a clever post boasting about his father, Donald Trump‘s anatomy. The 47-year-old Trump Jr. posted about his dad’s b—- while the people are mad at the $300 million ballroom project that keeps on extending.

Earlier, the cost of the project was supposed to be $200 million, but the recent East Wing dismantling added to the costs. Trump Jr. posted on his Instagram story about his father, “The real Trump ballroom is the room he gives his b—- in comparison to the leg crossing p—— like Newsom and Obama.”

He compared his father’s seated posture to that of Gavin Newsom and Barack Obama, suggesting his father appeared more masculine while the others sat more femininely. Don Jr is often seen supporting his father on social media with memes. Earlier, he had posted an AI meme where Trump was throwing d—- onto a basketball, making fun of a similar incident that happened with WNBA players.

But you cross your legs leg a woman and Trump sits like a man. You posted a photo of you sitting like this and thought you were owing someone else? https://t.co/UBVsCGGc9e — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) October 11, 2025

In another AI post, Don Jr. posted his dad dressed like Sydney Sweeney in an American Eagle ad, which was controversial. Needless to say, Don Jr. likes to post these controversial images. He said, “Sometimes I hit that send button, I know it’s a banger.“

The meme war between Trump, Newsom and Obama continues as Obama slammed his ballroom project. He wrote, “He has been focused on critical issues like paving over the Rose Garden so folks don’t get mud on their shoes, and gold plating the Oval Office and building a $300 million ballroom.”

While Gavin Newsom has mocked Trump in multiple posts about bathroom makeover, while people lose food access, and slammed his take on insulin drugs, he also posted in all caps, copying Trump’s social media writing style.

Trump’s the only one NOT sitting directly on the white couch. 😮 pic.twitter.com/Hcybmj477L — DonaldFrump (@torontobaddy) October 18, 2024

Netizens were divided over Don Jr.’s post, with some supporting Trump while others criticized the comments about his sitting posture. One user commented, “Could it be the man spreading by Trump is his catheter bag tube down his leg or his swollen legs and protruding stomach?” This refers to the time a bulge was seen on Trump’s leg.

Another user commented, “Imagine judging another human by the way they like to sit.” Several users also reposted photos of Trump sitting with his legs crossed, mocking Trump Jr.’s claim.