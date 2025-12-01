Donald Trump Slams Another Female Reporter With Insults Over MRI on Air Force One

Continuing his attacks on female reporters, President Donald Trump reacted angrily on Air Force One on questions about MRI and also attacked Tim Walz.

In recent weeks, Trump has insulted female reporters on a regular basis with his latest happening on Air Force One on Sunday evening. The president was on his way back to Washington, DC from Mar-a-Lago, where he had spent Thanksgiving with his family.

In the latest angry spat, a female reporter asked him when he was going to release the results of an MRI test he had undergone earlier this month. She then asked, “Can you tell us what they were looking at?” which prompted Trump to reply, “For what? Releasing?”

“No, what part of the body was the MRI looking at? “the reporter added.

“I have no idea. It was just an MRI,” Trump said. “It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing.”

Trump knows exactly which part of his body he’s been having a MRI for & most likely MRA too & it’s of his brain for alleged Alzheimers disease just like his Dad had.He’s had all of the symptoms & they’re checking the progression regularly! They may also be checking for strokes! pic.twitter.com/Vrjysxf190 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) December 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Minnesota Governor and former vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz also felt the US president’s wrath. Trump was asked about recent calls from Walz, who also called on him to release his MRI results. In response, Trump made a rambling and low Truth Social post on Thanksgiving Day, where he called Walz, “seriously r*******.”

Release the MRI results. https://t.co/v5iTvLwER9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) November 28, 2025

“They were perfect, like my phone call where I got impeached. Absolutely perfect,” the president replied. “If you want to have it released, I’ll release it.”

Earlier Sunday on NBC News, Governor Walz repeated his call for more transparency relating to Trump’s health, where he suggested that the president is “fading physically.” Moreover, he noted that the president’s “mental capacity” should be a serious cause for concern.

“Here we got a guy on Thanksgiving where we spent time with our families, we ate, we played Yahtzee, we cheered for football or whatever,” Walz said. “This guy is apparently in a room ranting about everything else. This is not normal behavior. It’s not healthy.”

As reported by The Hill, when Donald Trump revealed he had undergone an MRI exam as part of his recent physical, he said it was all “very standard.”

“The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor,” Trump boasted to reporters at the time.

The latest female reporter and Governor Walz aren’t the only people to be targeted rudely by Trump. This latest is the next in a list of female reporters. On Thursday in the wake of the DC National Guard shootings,, Trump attacked CBS News’ Nancy Cordes challenged his suggestion that the Biden administration had failed to properly vet Afghan refugees.

“Are you a stupid person?” Trump said. “Because they came in on a plane along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here, and you’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person.”

On the previous day, he blasted veteran New York Times reporter Katie Rogers, by accusing her of being

The day before, Trump took aim at veteran New York Times reporter Katie Rogers, accusing her of being “assigned to only write bad things” about him. He added that she was a “a third-rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out.”

Earlier in November, Catherine Lucey, Bloomberg’s White House correspondent was told to be “quiet, piggy” on Air Force One. The reporter was attempting to ask him about the Epstein files. However, he cut her off before she could complete her sentence.