Still Not Done! Donald Trump Targets Another Female Journalist Days After “Piggy” Controversy

People are still talking about Donald Trump‘s “Quiet, Piggy” comment to a female reporter with Bloomberg, and he is already adding fuel to the fire. The president has lashed out at yet another female reporter while talking about Tim Walz calling for his MRI reports to be released. The Minnesota Governor’s comment came after Trump referred to himself as “affordability president” despite grocery prices continuing to rise across the U.S.

Taking to Truth Social, the Republican President wrote, “Because I have invoked FAVORED NATIONS STATUS FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, DRUG PRICES ARE FALLING AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, 500%, 600%, 700%, and more. No other President has been able to do this, BUT I HAVE!”

His bold claims continued: “This is also the answer to much less expensive, and far better, HEALTHCARE! Republicans, remember, this was done by us, and nobody else. This is a revolution in medicine, the biggest and most important event, EVER. If this story is properly told, we should win the Midterm Elections in RECORD NUMBERS.”

In his closing remarks, Trump added, “I AM THE AFFORDABILITY PRESIDENT. TALK LOUDLY AND PROUDLY!” Following his bragging, Tim Walz attacked the POTUS on X (formerly Twitter).

The President is unwell. Release the MRI results. pic.twitter.com/Kw9RGEjLmL — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) November 30, 2025

“The President is unwell. Release the MRI results,” he tweeted, sharing a 1-minute-long video. In the clip, Walz attacks Trump, saying, ‘This is not normal behavior.” On Board his Air Force One, Donald Trump faced a group of reporters, as he claimed that he wouldn’t mind releasing the said MRI reports Walz is asking for. Rather, he described the reports as “perfect.”

“It’s like my phone call when I got impeached. It’s absolutely perfect,” Trump said. “So if you want to hear about it or if you want to have it released… do you want it released”? he added. Then addressing a NewsNation reporter, the POTUS said, “NewsNation? Failing, failing NewsNation.”

The fierce female reporter responded with “No sir, we’re not failing.” Trump didn’t let it drop, and instead got into an argument with her. “NewsNation is doing lousy, by the way,” he said.

Then he circled back to those MRI reports, which the NewsNation reporter was asking about. “If they want to release it, it’s ok with me to release it. It was not the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it, I got a perfect mark which you would be incapable of doing,” said Trump.

.@POTUS nukes the Fake News on his MRI: “It’s perfect. It’s like my phone call where I got impeached, it’s absolutely perfect… It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing.” 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/gK6FLfkKr8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 30, 2025

“You too,” he said addressing another reporter. The POTUS’s rant came after Tim Walz suggested that Trump was “fading physically.” On his Sunday appearance on NBC News’ Meet the Press, the Minnesota Governor said that he is also seriously concerned about Trump’s “mental capacity,” which seems to be diminishing.

Meanwhile, lately, the two-time POTUS has been often lashing out at reporters. Following the “Quiet, piggy” controversy last week, he again attacked another reporter who was asking about the Afghan national accused of the Washington D.C. shooting. Donald Trump called her a “stupid person.”