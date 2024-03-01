Rachel Leviss Files Lawsuit Against Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Alleging Invasion of Privacy

Vanderpump Rules alum Rachel Leviss is getting back at her co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix after almost a year since the infamous Scandoval. Leviss has filed a complaint alleging invasion of privacy, eavesdropping, and revenge porn against the ex-lovers.

As per The US Sun, according to legal documents filed on Thursday in Los Angeles, the scandal "massively captured the public’s attention, went completely viral, and injected new life into Vanderpump Rules." "It also caused mayhem in Leviss’s life, culminating in months-long in-patient treatment at a mental health facility and her departure from the show," the court documents claimed. "Fomented by Bravo and Evolution in conjunction with the cast, Leviss was subjected to a public skewering with little precedent and became, without exaggeration, one of the most hated women in America."

As per Deadline, the 19-page complaint further states that the events depicted in the reality show's tenth season on television might not have been all that occurred: "To make matters worse, Leviss was misled by Bravo and Evolution into believing that she was contractually barred from speaking out about her mistreatment.

As a result, she suffered in silence as Bravo and Evolution watched viewership explode, and the rest of the cast enjoyed unseen levels of public recognition and professional opportunity. Meanwhile, Leviss, who was humiliated and villainized for public consumption, remains a shell of her former self, with her career prospects stunted and her reputation in tatters."

Attorney Mark Geragos, a familiar figure in the courtroom and on TV said: “This lawsuit is squarely about illegal behavior and those who traffic in it and enable it,” the attorney told. “Rachel has apologized for her part in an affair. That’s not a crime. Tom and Ariana are alleged here to have engaged in criminal acts. They then doubled down and used those actions to shame, bully, belittle, and intentionally try to destroy Rachel’s mental health.”

He went on to state further: “The law makes it clear that recording someone without their consent and distributing that illegal recording is punishable by law; however, doing so while knowingly enticing them to engage in sexual acts deserves the harshest of penalties allowable under the law,” Geragos added.

An inappropriate FaceTime video that Rachel sent to Tom in March of last year is said to have been covertly recorded and shared by a senior Bravo personality, which caused Scandoval to go viral around the country. During Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana claimed to have accidentally glanced at her boyfriend's phone and learned that he was having an affair.

In a cease-and-desist letter last year, Leviss' attorneys asserted that the explicit film was "done illegally without [her] knowledge or consent." It was also claimed that the video was illegal in California because it contained "nonconsensual pornography."