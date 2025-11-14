Yevgeny Prigozhin died two years ago when a small aircraft blew up mid-air somewhere around Russia or so. The brutal money-minded man climbed from being a chef to becoming Vladimir Putin’s most trusted confidante. The billionaire one day passed away in an air crash that took the lives of 10 other individuals, including the 62-year-old tycoon.

However, new documents and testimony from former associates claim that he is ‘100% still alive.’ In fact, he is also instructing Russian forces in Africa. Prigozhin even commanded a “mercenary organization known as the Wagner Group” until he launched one of his most outrageous moves. He launched a rebellion against Putin’s rule, and his aircraft disaster happened two months following the treachery.

Moreover, a former Wagner operative also known as ‘Yaga’ declared in a discussion with a Russian TV network, Tsargrad. He stated, “In my opinion, Prigozhin is 100% intact and is representing the Russian Federation in Africa.”

🇷🇺 The Former-Leader of the Wagner PMC Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin is now CONFIRMED to have DIED when his jet crashed the Tver Region of Western Russia. pic.twitter.com/wJ2XV3ise9 — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) August 23, 2023

According to a news outlet, Life, the entire aircraft fiasco narrative has created enough space for conjecture and conspiracy theories, the Daily Star reported. Prigozhin is a man of multiple abilities; he was born in 1961 in Leningrad, now St Petersburg. The former years of his life were filled with hardship. He served about 10 years in Soviet detention facilities for deception and theft. However, after his freedom in the 1990s, he capitalized on the thriving post-USSR marketplace.

He began selling hot dogs before expanding into upscale restaurants, eventually catering for a rising politician named Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin smoothly secured his selection of governmental agreements, and the former convict soon became a billionaire entrepreneur with influential Kremlin ties.

My take on Prigozhin: The US CIA knew this would happen, hence raising the security threat level to level 4 in Belarus URGING Americans to “immediately leave” JUST YESTERDAY (a day before). This is a middle finger to Russia and is psychological warfare: it tells Russia, we KNOW… pic.twitter.com/0wfyPkb3Sx — Meet Kevin (@realMeetKevin) August 23, 2023

He then went on to establish the Wagner Group, which is a state-funded private military company that is composed of ex-convicts, hardcore nationalists, and individuals who are morally compromised. The UK has labeled this mercenary group, which carries out missions abroad, as a ‘terrorist organization’.

In 2023, 25,000 Wagner fighters marched towards Moscow in a startling coup against “corruption” and “incompetence” in the Russian Ministry of Defense. However, the crisis was put to rest by an enigmatic “deal” facilitated by Belarus.

Prigozhin fled to Belarus by June 2023, but two months later, he was involved in a suspected plane crash. US intelligence officials suspect the crash was probably caused by a planted bomb, while Russian officials blamed it on ‘mechanical failure.’

The Kremlin has categorically denied any involvement.