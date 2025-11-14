Politics

Putin’s Ally Is Back from the Dead – Two Years After His Mysterious Plane Crash

Published on: November 14, 2025 at 10:54 AM ET

One of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies and a chef turned billionaire, until he died in a mysterious plane crash in 2023.

Shrobana Rakshit
Written By Shrobana Rakshit
News Writer
Mohar Battacharjee
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
Vladmir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin
Vladmir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin. (Cover image source: Wikimedia Commons/Canva Image)

Yevgeny Prigozhin died two years ago when a small aircraft blew up mid-air somewhere around Russia or so. The brutal money-minded man climbed from being a chef to becoming Vladimir Putin’s most trusted confidante. The billionaire one day passed away in an air crash that took the lives of 10 other individuals, including the 62-year-old tycoon.

However, new documents and testimony from former associates claim that he is ‘100% still alive.’ In fact, he is also instructing Russian forces in Africa. Prigozhin even commanded a “mercenary organization known as the Wagner Group” until he launched one of his most outrageous moves. He launched a rebellion against Putin’s rule, and his aircraft disaster happened two months following the treachery.

Moreover, a former Wagner operative also known as ‘Yaga’ declared in a discussion with a Russian TV network, Tsargrad. He stated, “In my opinion, Prigozhin is 100% intact and is representing the Russian Federation in Africa.”

According to a news outlet, Life, the entire aircraft fiasco narrative has created enough space for conjecture and conspiracy theories, the Daily Star reported. Prigozhin is a man of multiple abilities; he was born in 1961 in Leningrad, now St Petersburg. The former years of his life were filled with hardship. He served about 10 years in Soviet detention facilities for deception and theft. However, after his freedom in the 1990s, he capitalized on the thriving post-USSR marketplace.

He began selling hot dogs before expanding into upscale restaurants, eventually catering for a rising politician named Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin smoothly secured his selection of governmental agreements, and the former convict soon became a billionaire entrepreneur with influential Kremlin ties.

He then went on to establish the Wagner Group, which is a state-funded private military company that is composed of ex-convicts, hardcore nationalists, and individuals who are morally compromised. The UK has labeled this mercenary group, which carries out missions abroad, as a ‘terrorist organization’.

In 2023, 25,000 Wagner fighters marched towards Moscow in a startling coup against “corruption” and “incompetence” in the Russian Ministry of Defense. However, the crisis was put to rest by an enigmatic “deal” facilitated by Belarus.

Prigozhin fled to Belarus by June 2023, but two months later, he was involved in a suspected plane crash. US intelligence officials suspect the crash was probably caused by a planted bomb, while Russian officials blamed it on ‘mechanical failure.’

The Kremlin has categorically denied any involvement.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *