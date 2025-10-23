‘Mighty’ Vladimir Putin Suffers Major Setbacks — Troops Surrender to Ukraine After Massive Factory Blast

Russian president Vladimir Putin, known for his backhanded strategic attacks, has found himself in a significant political setback after a massive explosion tore through a key ammunition plant, and dozens of his soldiers reportedly surrendered to Ukrainian forces.

In a bizarre incident, a blast ripped through the Plastmass factory in Kopeysk, nearly 1,000 miles from Ukraine, killing at least 12 people initially and injuring seven more. Later, it was updated to 18 injuries in the blast, with 13 receiving outpatient care.

The factory, operated by Kremlin defense giant Rostec, manufactures unguided rockets, artillery shells, and tank ammunition used in Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. Witnesses claim seeing “three drones in the air” shortly before the explosion. However, investigators have not yet confirmed whether the incident was the result of sabotage or negligence. (via The Irish Star).

As per The Caspian Post, Kopeysk, Russia, is located in the Chelyabinsk region, which falls in western Russia. After the deadly blast, Chelyabinsk governor Alexey Teksler declared October 24 as a day of mourning.

In Chelyabinsk, the Plastmas plant, which produces explosives and 82-152mm shells, was attacked. Also, tonight in Ryazan, a local refinery and the Diaghilev airfield were attacked. Fires are being recorded at the Ryazan refinery. pic.twitter.com/RQTnanFZBL — Global news 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 (@Igor90007) October 23, 2025

“In connection with the tragedy in the Kopeysk city district, October 24 will be a day of mourning in the Chelyabinsk region. Flags across the region will be lowered, and cultural institutions and broadcasters are advised to cancel entertainment events.” Teksler said to the media.

Furthermore, in a separate humiliation for Moscow, around 50 Russian troops reportedly surrendered near Kucheriv Yar in the Donetsk region, a front Putin has long sought to control. Ukrainian paratroopers said the soldiers “raised white flags and surrendered in groups,” an event that was captured on video.

An overnight drone attack also damaged another part of Russia, which ignited massive fires at the Ryazan oil refinery. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it shot down 14 drones out of about 139 drones targeting 10 regions across Russia.

💔 Kharkiv — Russia Strikes a Kindergarten Footage shows rescuers carrying small children from the scene of a Russian drone strike on a kindergarten in Kharkiv.

🇺🇦 President Zelensky confirmed: 1 killed, 7 injured. “There can be no justification for a drone attack on a… pic.twitter.com/xsI6yihlUY — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Frontline_Daily (@ukraine_frontup) October 22, 2025

While Ukraine has commented on this particular damage, popular news outlet Reuters reported that the refinery processed 262,000 barrels per day in 2024. It produced 2.2 million tons of gasoline, 3.4 million tons of diesel, 4.3 million tons of fuel oil, and 1 million tons of jet fuel.

Meanwhile, the damages are expected to strain further Russia’s economy, which is already reeling from fuel shortages, surging prices, and new U.S. sanctions.

Ukraine also struck important sites in Ryazan, including the Dyagilevo air base, which is home to Russia’s long-range bombers, and another nearby refinery. In retaliation, Russian forces launched new attacks on Ukrainian cities overnight, injuring at least seven civilians and damaging a synagogue, a kindergarten, and multiple apartment blocks in Kyiv.

BREAKING; UKRAINE launches massive drone attack towards RUSSIAN territories right now!🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/2qLozbwk1j — Recon & surveillance (@Recon_surv) October 23, 2025

On the other hand, on October 22, the Trump administration announced sweeping penalties against Russian energy giants Rosneft and Lukoil. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, “As long as Putin continues this senseless war, we will target the companies that bankroll his war machine. We call on our allies to do the same.”

Three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian forces still control about 20 percent of Ukraine and have gained over 4,000 square kilometers of land in 2024. The war seems far from over as Russia continues to bomb Ukrainian cities. At the same time, Ukraine carries out drone attacks on Russian ships and military targets.

The long-standing conflict has caused over 40,000 civilian casualties, 3.7 million displaced people, and 6.9 million refugees. About 12.7 million Ukrainians need humanitarian help.