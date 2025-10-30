Putin Blew Up Trump’s Peace Talks With China with Missile Attack On Ukraine

Things are not going as per Donald Trump‘s plan, as his peace talk with China’s President Xi Jinping hangs in the balance, with Vladimir Putin now launching one of the fiercest attacks by Russia on Ukraine in recent times, which has eventually forced NATO to scramble fighter jets across Eastern Europe. The US President, just hours before claimed that Washington as well as Beijing would “work together to end the war,” and amid that, his diplomatic dreams have seemingly shattered, concerning the roaring of missiles and fighter jets.

Trump and Xi were reportedly in South Korea and were discussing possibilities to do something on Ukraine, and subsequently Putin’s bombers rained destruction across the country, with tons of regions having become places of destruction. Power was affected, along with water, and the human toll was grim.

Reports also say that in Zaporizhzhia, 13 people were injured, with six of them being children, and several among them are trapped beneath the rubble of a destroyed dormitory. As per sources, Moscow carried out an attack that comprised a mix of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, and Iskanders, and military experts are stating it to be one of the heaviest bombardments of the year.

NATO didn’t waste time responding to these. A fighter jet took it to the skies of Poland, and the alliance went to its highest state of alert. “Due to the Russian Federation’s attack on targets located in Ukrainian territory, Polish and allied air forces have begun operating in our airspace,” said Warsaw’s operational command. They further stated, “The Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces has activated all available forces and resources at his disposal.

Duty fighter pairs as well as an early warning aircraft have been scrambled, and ground-based air defense, along with the radar reconnaissance systems, have also been brought in to its highest level of alert. “These operations are preventative in nature and are aimed at securing and protecting airspace, particularly in areas adjacent to the threatened areas.”

Approximately before 24 hours to this event, Poland disclosed that its MiG-29s had intercepted a Russian spy plane flying with its transponder off. It was also escorted out of the Polish airspace after being visually identified. And for NATO, this particular assault has reflected on what people feared, which is that Putin has no intention of stopping despite diplomatic gestures or the promise of peace made by Donald Trump.

The attacks coincided almost perfectly with Trump’s talks with Xi, underscoring Moscow’s defiance. “Ukraine came up very strongly,” Trump told reporters afterward. “We talked about it for a long time. And we’re both going to work together to see if we can get something done. “We agreed the sides are locked in, fighting, and sometimes you have to let them fight, I guess. Crazy. But he’s going to help us and we’re going to work together on Ukraine. We’re going to work together to try and get the war with Russia and Ukraine solved.”