Putin’s Health Rumors Refuse to Die – New ‘Shriveled Hand’ Footage Renews Worldwide Obsession

The internet’s favorite Kremlin conspiracy theory is hand-delivered. Literally! Russian President Vladimir Putin’s right hand has once again come under scrutiny after new footage showed what was described as a “swollen, sore, and bulging” limb during a public appearance. The 73-year-old leader has built his career on projecting an image of virility. Remember the shirtless horseback photos? But the vibe was very different as he clutched his hand while addressing supporters on a basketball court.

Viewers noticed bulging veins and stiffness in his fingers. And the internet was quick to react. Within hours, social media was ablaze with speculation ranging from Parkinson’s to cancer, though these theories have stalked Putin for years. “There’s something wrong with Putin’s hands,” said Anton Gerashchenko, a former adviser to Ukraine’s interior ministry. He added that they’re “covered in blood up to the elbows.” Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon also said that the hand looked “swollen and sore.”

For anyone keeping score, in 2022, eagle-eyed observers pointed to IV marks during Putin’s visit with Russian troops. Others noted how he grips tables or has minor tremors, which online sleuths diagnosed as Parkinson’s disease. The Kremlin is silent. Just like he has been, as his troops are deserting him, as the war with Ukraine stretches on despite stalling attempts from figures like Melania Trump.

A new video surfaced of putin and there’s something really wrong with his hands. Russians online are starting to worry their ruler isn’t okay. Nevertheless, we hope he never gets well. pic.twitter.com/NUmqwFMBnW — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) November 10, 2025

But just as the latest hand footage was making the rounds, a clip resurfaced of a moment between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The topic? Immortality! Yes, the leaders were talking about cheating death through organ transplants and biotechnology. Apparently, Putin floated the idea that repeated organ replacements could help humans live indefinitely.

Bioethicists were quick to shut that down. “It’s almost certainly false,” one expert wrote. Lab-grown organs are far from ready for transplant, and no number of new kidneys could outsmart a brain that ages. So, Putin can replace his liver, but he won’t make it to 2150.

But back to the hand. On X (formerly Twitter), the jokes came fast. Some compared it to a deflated balloon, while others posted side-by-side shots of Putin next to photos of Marvel’s Thanos losing his powers. Memes aside, every new image of Putin links his physical state with Russia’s political stability. The fascination is morbid but understandable. For a man who has ruled Russia for nearly a quarter of a century, a shrinking hand is a symbol of the inevitable mortality of even the most authoritarian.

Still, the rumors are likely to persist. And the internet won’t stop until another close-up. So, is Putin sick? No one knows for sure. But as long as the cameras keep rolling and his veins keep bulging, the world will keep watching.

