Vladimir Putin faces a new problem. According to a recent report by UATV, a Ukrainian broadcaster, Russian troops in the Orikhiv area are grappling with mass desertions. These troops have been confronting the Ukrainian Defense Forces in that area. According to a spokesperson, over 4,500 men have already deserted their unit, as reported by The Daily Digest.

South Defense Forces spokesperson, Vladyslav Voloshyn, told Ukrinform, “According to our intelligence, the Russian 58th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District is operating against us in this sector (the Orikhiv sector of the front — ed.). Within this formation alone, more than 4,500 soldiers have deserted their units and are currently on the run.” He added that this indicates a deeper morale crisis a deeper morale crisis within Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

For Moscow, it started as a quick victory run, and now, it has transformed into a long, draining war that has left massive impacts on both Russia and Ukraine. Both nations’ military, political, and economic realities have changed dramatically.

The forest strip of humiliation. Thousands of starving and diseased Russians remain trapped, completely surrounded by Ukrainian forces. Earlier today, 20 Muscovite soldiers defected from their positions and offered to surrender in exchange for drinking water and clothing. pic.twitter.com/TenSk24AIp — Astraia Intel (@astraiaintel) August 20, 2025

While the Kremlin changed its tactics, Kiev continued to suffer staggering losses. However, neither nation managed to win decisively. The war has inevitably turned into a test of endurance and resilience. At the same time, it is also a test of Russia’s power and the impact it could leave on European security.

While critics may doubt this data on Russian troops‘ desertion, given that the information was shared by a Ukrainian media outlet, it is actually true. Not just Ukraine, many countries have been discussing how Putin’s troops are abandoning the frontlines. It’s not so shocking, given the exhaustion most of them have been experiencing. stuck in a grinding cycle of combat wearing them down physically and mentally. From little to no sleep, poor supplies, and most importantly, vague ambitions have certainly affected their morale.

Especially, in recent months, there have been many cases of such desertion, further exposing the growing sense of exhaustion and frustration among them. However, it’s not just the despair, but rather experts point to a deeper issue that might be at force. Many who joined early expected the war to be quick and justified. However, they feel betrayed by this unending loop, which has now started making no sense to them. Experts note that this feels different than a patriotic duty for the Russian troops now.

A report from Mediazone noted that just in the first six months of 2023, at least 2076 criminal cases were recorded, which accused Russian soldiers of deserting their positions. It is three times higher than the recorded cases in 2021, which was prior to the war. The numbers could be more, given that Vladimir Putin likes to keep his military-related information under wraps.