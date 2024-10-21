'Pussycat Dolls' Star Kaya Jones Claims Diddy's Arrest Will Also Reveal Names Who Once Abused Her

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Kaya Jones, who became famous in 2003 for being part of the American girl's music band Pussycat Dolls, told Daily Mail in an interview that Sean 'Diddy' Combs' indictment would bring down bigger names who she once claimed also abused her and her fellow artists. Though, obviously, she refused to name those people, she hinted that it's an industry-wide "problem."

Pussycat Dolls Robin Antin, Nicole Kea, Kaya Jones, Melody Thornton and Jessica Sutta (l-r) wear A Kurtz army caps at the Rock the Vote Style Suite at the Mondrian Hotel on February 7, 2004. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards)

Jones has long claimed that back in the day, she and the other artists of her band were forced into "uncomfortable" situations which made them fear for their safety. "This is way beyond Puff Daddy," she said. "And I think the P. Diddy stuff has been so like alarming for so many people that their eyes are like, 'Whoa!'" But she insisted that Diddy is merely a drop of the ocean.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAYA (@kayajones)

"But it's not just him. Our industry has something very wrong because we've allowed this behavior to continue to grow. Not with one gentleman, but many. And not with one woman, but many. Know that abuse comes in all forms," Jones explained.

How many people in music & entertainment knew about this? https://t.co/yVOSyMYYhF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2024

The 40-year-old singer also grabbed eyeballs when she responded to a tweet by tech mogul Elon Musk on X, formerly Twitter, asking who else is a victim of Diddy. After a Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee claimed he's representing 120 people who alleged that the disgraced rapper and his associates at Bad Boy Records abused them, the Tesla owner reacted to the article.

Here you go @elonmusk I’ve been speaking since 2017. No one listened. https://t.co/jjAN56p6nG — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) October 3, 2024

Musk reposted the Daily Mail article and asked, "How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?" Responding to the X owner, Jones said, "Here you go @elonmusk. I've been speaking since 2017. No one listened," sharing a screenshot of an article by the New York Post where she claimed her girl band Pussycat Dolls was part of a prostitution ring.

And rightly so as several media outlets published her side of the story. In her allegations, she called out managers and executives for taking advantage of her and the rest of the female band members when they joined in 2003. On her social media account, she wrote, "My truth. I wasn't in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh, & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $," as per PEOPLE.

My truth.I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $ — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

She continued, "How bad was it? People ask. [Bad] enough that I walked away from my dreams, bandmates & a 13 million-dollar record deal. We knew we were going to [be] #1." Furthermore, she complained that they were even forced "to sleep with whomever they say. [And] if you don't, they have nothing on you to leverage."

To be apart of the team you must be a team player.Meaning sleep with whoever they say.If you dont they have nothing on you to leverage — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

Why don’t we report it? Because we are all abused! I personally have been warned if I tell I will ... you know end up dead or no more career — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

She then explained the reason why they never spoke about it, "Why don't we report it? Because we are all abused. I personally have been warned if I tell, I will... you know end up dead or no more career." However, the founder of Pussycat Dolls, Robin Antin, called the allegations "disgusting, ridiculous lies" and accused Jones of seeking her "15 minutes" fame.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).