Sean 'Diddy' Combs Makes Third Appeal for Bail, Claims He's Not a Threat to the Community

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, currently in federal custody, has submitted his third appeal for getting bail. The popular rapper was arrested last month on multiple serious allegations. In legal documents, his team claims that he poses no threat to the community. The Southern District of New York has already rejected Combs' bail request twice. On the other hand, his attorneys have now cited the court's alleged mistakes and insufficient evidence to support the custody of Combs'. The rapper is currently in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

In their most recent filing, Diddy’s lawyers suggested several conditions for his bail including women being prohibited from entering Combs’ residence. They asserted that only family members or the mothers of his children would be allowed to visit him. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Combs’ legal team also stated that the music mogul has agreed to go ahead with weekly drug testing and avoid contact with any potential witnesses. He has also committed to maintaining a visitor log. Combs could face a minimum sentence of 15 years and potentially life in prison if convicted.

However, as Combs' hearing on October 10 approaches, a new judge has ordered the court to halt the defense's repeated bail requests. Reacting to this, defense attorney Alexandria Shapiro wrote, “The sensationalism surrounding his arrest has distorted the bail analysis: Mr. Combs was not released pending trial, even though he offered to comply with restrictive conditions that would have prevented any conceivable risk of flight or danger." His legal team emphasized that Combs has never shied away from, evaded, or backed down from a challenge.

As reported by the Mirror, they said, "He will not start now. As he has handled every hardship, he will meet this case head-on, he will work hard to defend himself, and he will prevail." The rapper's team has constantly been denying all allegations against him. His attorney, Erica Wolff, also refuted any new allegations against the rapper. Wolff said in a statement, "As Mr Combs' legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors."

She continued, "He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation," as reported by the Mirror. Meanwhile, many celebrities are reportedly hesitant to speak out against Combs, despite him being in jail. As reported by the Daily Star, a source disclosed that Combs is very powerful. The person claimed "Everyone was afraid to cross him. Even though he's behind bars now, he's still so powerful. We all knew it even back then." Combs might also face several new civil lawsuits in the upcoming days. Attorney Tony Buzbee announced last week that 120 people intend to sue Combs, claiming he exploited and sexually abused them.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)