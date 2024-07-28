When Oprah's Father Was Fined $70,000 for Cheating with a Prostitute and Threatening to Shoot Ex-Wife

The 18-month-long divorce trial between Oprah Winfrey's father, Vernon, and her stepmother, Barbara, was presided over by Judge Donald P. Harris and concluded in 2014. Vernon's 'adultery and unacceptable marital conduct' served as the foundation for the decision. According to The Daily Mail, Oprah's father was forced to reimburse his ex-wife for nearly $70,000 in legal bills after his first June 2012 divorce petition was denied in a verdict on November 1. Whereas, Barbara's independent attempt to dissolve their 12-year marriage was approved. Vernon allegedly threatened to shoot Barbara after cheating on her for years with prostitutes, including one by the moniker of 'One Tooth.' She also added in the petition that a woman had attempted to blackmail him with a lewd sex film.

"Barbara J. Winfrey is entitled to a divorce on the grounds of adultery and inappropriate marital conduct," Tennessee Supreme Court judge Harris stated in his ruling, reported Radar Online. Barbara Winfrey claimed in court documents filed on October 11 that "several pieces of marital property" had been put in a trust in order to avoid giving them to her. In an effort to reduce any income payments her father might have to make to his ex-wife, the filings also claimed that Oprah cut her father's stipend and set up a trust that purposefully kept her stepmother out. In addition to penalizing Vernon by directing that he be held accountable for one of the couple's loan accounts, judge Harris decided that Barbara should be "held harmless from the payment of this indebtedness."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Barry King

"Oprah is furious at Barbara for trying to drag both her and her father through the mud," a family member revealed then. "Oprah loves her father but she's stunned at Barbara's sensational claims. The allegations about the prostitute and the gun are almost too much to take. The idea that her father would conduct himself this way is very disturbing to Oprah." Additionally, according to Barbara's court records, one night Vernon was "drunk and angry" and "chased her around the kitchen with a gun in his pocket, saying he would shoot her." According to reports, Vernon acknowledged during the deposition that he owned a pistol and that the pair had a fight, but he insisted he never tried to touch his firearm.

As per The Daily Mail, in a shocking statement judge Harris said he believed the couple's divorce was prmoted by a third party. "I've been a judge for 28 years. And I felt like in this case, number one, that Ms. Winfrey does not want a divorce, and I feel like Mr. Winfrey didn't make the decision to seek this divorce." Judge Harris briefly said that he would "flat ask Ms. Winfrey if she wanted a divorce and then proceed accordingly," but he ultimately changed his mind. Vernon Winfrey passed away on 2nd July, 2022.