Diddy Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 120 People — Attorney Says Some Names Will Shake the Industry

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

The problems of Sean 'Diddy' Combs don't seem to end anytime soon. The disgraced music mogul, who has been indicted in a slew of sexual crimes, faces fresh allegations of sexual misconduct with 120 more accusers who have come forward in the wake of his arrest. Attorney Tony Buzbee is representing those accusers and claims that people will be "shocked" to hear their names.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, the Texas-based attorney Buzbee said during a press conference that the allegations involve "many powerful people" and "many dirty secrets." In addition, he also noted that his team has strong evidence to back the claims in the form of "texts, videos, and pictures," as per The Sun.

Buzbee told reporters, "We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. It's a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure we are right before we do that. These names will shock you." The allegations made by these 120 people aged as young as 9 years old includes, "violent sexual assault or rape, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings, and sexual abuse of minors."

One of the accusers, a 9-year-old boy told the attorney Combs and others sexually abused him at his Bad Boy Records studio in New York City. In his narration of the incident, the rapper lured him into doing an audition and eventually a lucrative music deal but ended up sexually abusing him. Buzbee also said that his team will file lawsuits on behalf of other minor victims.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CrimeWatchHouston (@crimewatchhouston)

Predictably, Combs' attorney Erica Wolff told TMZ that the allegations hold no truth and defended her client, "As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Sean 'P Diddy' Combs is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct made by 120 people, including 25 who were children at the time. pic.twitter.com/SldExPzeNw — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 2, 2024

Buzbee's law firm sued influential names from the music industry like Chris Brown and Travis Scott for their association with Combs, claiming his clients (essentially minors) were raped, sexually assaulted, and sexually exploited by Diddy and his allies and forced to consume a drink containing xylazine- a horse tranquilizer.

The new allegations followed after Combs was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and forcing his victims to sleep with male prostitutes. On September 16, 2024, federal law enforcement agents took the 54-year-old in custody over alleged crimes after a months-long investigation into his immoral activities and raids at his million-dollar mansions- the site of his infamous 'Freak-off' parties.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been ARRESTED by the FBI, NBC is reporting

pic.twitter.com/uVREQF9YiX — Crazy Moments (@Crazymoments01) September 17, 2024

Though he appealed for his bail, the court denied it twice and he's likely to stay locked up while awaiting his trial for the sex trafficking charges that seem to be increasing with time.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)