Diddy Hit With New Assault Allegations From When He Was Still Dating Jennifer Lopez

Trigger Warning: This article discusses themes of sexual abuse, which may be distressing to some readers.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces more accusations of abuse. A woman named April Lampros has filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of sexually assaulting her multiple times in the 1990s and early 2000s when Diddy was in a high-profile relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Lampros, 51, first met Diddy in 1994 when she was a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology. According to the legal documents, Diddy promised to mentor Lampros and help her career in fashion and music by introducing her to industry executives, The News reported.

After detailing horrific and humiliating allegations of assault at the hands of SEAN #DIDDY COMBS, newest accuser APRIL LAMPROS details how DIDDY and then girlfriend KIM PORTER had her fired from NYC restaurant SLIVER. She then went onto describe DIDDY’S junk as “adolescently in… pic.twitter.com/qY4OCI52vs — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) May 24, 2024

The lawsuit states that there were "four terrifying sexual encounters" between Lampros and Diddy. Lampros cited that Diddy had anger issues and frequently threatened to harm her. "He had a terrible temper and often threatened to harm her if she failed to do what he said, if he witnessed her talking to other men, or if she failed to take his phone calls." The first alleged assault took place in 1995 after Diddy pressured Lampros to drink at a bar event. They went to a hotel where Diddy forcibly kissed her, removed her clothes, and raped her until she passed out, as per Yahoo! Entertainment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Johnny Nunez

A few months later in 1995, Diddy allegedly pressured Lampros to perform oral sex in a parking garage in the near presence of a parking attendant. Subsequently, in 1996, Diddy drugged Lampros with ecstasy and urged his then-girlfriend, Kim Porter, to have sex with Lampros as he watched before raping her himself. The fourth assault detailed in the lawsuit occurred sometime between late 2000 and early 2001 when Diddy was in a very public relationship with singer/actress, Lopez. Lampros claims Diddy arrived at her apartment, forcibly grabbed her, and tried to force himself on her sexually before she managed to fight him off.

#Diddy accuser April Lampros tells me why she filed her rape lawsuit against the mogul:



“I’m confident that justice will prevail and the veil will be removed so no other woman will have to endure what I did,” Lampros tells @CNN.



The latest w/ Jim @Acosta. pic.twitter.com/pQPm0ixtUx — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) May 24, 2024

Lampros is now the sixth woman to formally accuse Diddy of sexual assault since November 2023. Ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura made headlines when she accused the rapper of sexual assault and sex trafficking during their relationship. A 2016 security footage released by CNN recently, shows Diddy attacking Ventura in a hotel corridor, wearing nothing but a towel around his waist. A source briefed on Lopez's stance on the matter stated that the star “is aware and has seen what Diddy did and is tremendously disappointed.” However, she is unlikely to comment on the same as “it is not her story to tell.”

While Diddy denied these allegations initially, the clip forced him to issue a public apology in the wake of growing backlash. These accusations paint a disturbing pattern of sexual misconduct spanning decades. No statement has yet been released by Diddy's team after the latest lawsuit from Lampros.

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).