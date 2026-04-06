“Privilege Written All Over It”: Megyn Kelly Criticizes Tiger Woods Over Trump Call After DUI Arrest

Political commentator Megyn Kelly has publicly criticized golfer Tiger Woods after reports suggested he contacted President Donald Trump shortly after a recent DUI-related arrest.

According to police reports, Woods was involved in a rollover crash on March 27 on Jupiter Island, Florida, after his vehicle struck a trailer and flipped onto its side. He pleaded not guilty after reportedly passing a breathalyzer test.

However, authorities charged him with DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, both misdemeanors.

BREAKING: Tiger Woods was arrested after being involved in a car crash in which he showed “signs of impairment,” police say. “Mr. Woods did a breathalyzer test, blew triple zeros, but when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused and so he’s been charged with… pic.twitter.com/ein1GL70aG — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 27, 2026

According to The Irish Star, body camera footage released last week showed the veteran athlete speaking with officers following the rollover crash. One key moment from the footage showed Woods stepping away to take a phone call while officers were still assessing the scene. When asked about it, he told police he had been speaking “to the president,” referring to Trump.

While it remains unclear who initiated the call, Kelly speculated that Woods may have reached out in an attempt to manage the situation. She criticized the move as inappropriate and suggested it reflected an effort to seek influence.

According to the footage, Woods appeared to be explaining the circumstances of the crash to officers. He also referenced his career, including his 14 major titles, and mentioned his plans to compete in the upcoming Masters tournament scheduled for April 9 to 12.

However, according to reports, tournament authorities later indicated that the 82-time PGA Tour winner would neither attend nor participate following the accident.

Kelly further speculated that Trump may have told Woods he could miss the Masters. She suggested Woods may have shared personal details during the call and possibly expressed regret. She also raised concerns about preferential treatment, arguing that an average citizen would not receive similar leniency under comparable circumstances.

Megyn Kelly reacts to Tiger Woods calling President Trump following his DUI crash. “He called the president, which is a douche move, I think.” pic.twitter.com/xapPDkDP0J — Girl patriot 🙏 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Girlpatriot1974) April 4, 2026

“The whole situation reflects privilege,” she said. “If you or I rolled a vehicle, with dilated pupils, would we be allowed to walk away?” she added during a conversation with guest Maureen Callahan.

Kelly, whose digital platform has surpassed 1 billion total views and draws more than 100 million monthly views as of mid-2024, also noted that Woods and Trump have maintained a long-standing friendship, partly through their shared interest in golf.

Woods is currently dating Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, who was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018. The former couple shares five children. Woods was previously married to Swedish model Elin Nordegren. The two share two children following their divorce in 2010.

Kelly also suggested that Woods may have panicked after the crash and reached out to Trump in anticipation of both public relations fallout and potential legal consequences. She added that Woods may have sought assistance to manage the situation, given the potential reputational and legal impact.

Trump later addressed the incident, saying,

“I feel so bad. Really close friend of mine, amazing person, amazing man. He’s got some difficulty. I don’t want to talk about it.”

🚨TIGER WOODS DUI VIDEO🚨 Newly released bodycam footage from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office shows Tiger Woods failing a field sobriety test after his latest crash. Deputies also found two prescription hydrocodone pills in his pocket. Thoughts ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iMwHqEVO6Z — Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) April 2, 2026

According to CNN, Woods said he had planned to travel to Switzerland to begin rehabilitation following the incident.

The golfer has previously struggled with prescription drug use related to chronic pain stemming from multiple back surgeries and injuries. That history has been linked to several past incidents, including a widely publicized 2009 scandal, a 2017 DUI arrest, and a serious car crash in 2021.