Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump Speak Out on Tiger Woods’ Arrest

Tiger Woods has had a history of car crashes and DUI convictions. The superstar golf athlete is currently in a relationship with Vanessa Trump. Vanessa Trump is the ex-wife of Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. She shares five children with him.

Donald Trump Jr. has been very supportive of the relationship that Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have found themselves in, but was very concerned after reports of Woods being involved in a rollover crash surfaced.

The Trump & Woods kids pretty much grew up together, and went to the same schools. Tiger is engaged to Don Jr’s ex-wife, Vanessa. Vanessa’s oldest daughter, Kai, is an up and coming golfer who has golfed with Woods and his son, and traveled to golf matches with Woods and Vanessa. — K-12 School Shootings stats (@reseacher2022) March 29, 2026

Don Jr. and Vanessa went their separate ways in 2018. Vanessa and Tiger Woods, 48 and 50, have been together for a year.

The crash occurred in Jupiter Island, Fla, on March 27. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek held a press conference where additional details about the accident were shared. He said that Woods showed signs of impairment. Woods brought up his past surgeries and injuries when asked about his capability to drive, which was also taken into account while assessing his situation.

The Sheriff said, “We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests, and when it was determined, he was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail.”

Woods has been charged with property damage and a DUI, the latter of which he also received in 2017 under similar circumstances. Regarding the charges, Budensiek said, “But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. So he’s been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.”

Sources close to Donald Trump Jr. have said that he is “thankful” that his children or Vanessa were not involved in the crash.

Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest, crash ‘raised some concerns’ for Donald Trump Jr.: report Donald Trump Jr. has “concerns” following Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest last week, since the famed golfer is dating his ex-wife Vanessa. https://t.co/UKI7slUcSx pic.twitter.com/yons5MkTaW — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNahNah) March 31, 2026

Donald Trump himself has also commented on the situation. When asked about it, he said, “Amazing, man. But some difficulty. I don’t want to talk about it.”

Kristen Smith, Tiger Woods’ former partner, states the matter as well. The former partner of Tiger Woods has stayed away from publicly commenting on such situations surrounding Woods for the most part. She wrote, taking to her Instagram account, that she was “being dragged back into these moments and untrue narratives.”

She further elaborated, “Beyond that, after traumatic unrelated incidents over the last couple of years, I don’t handle being unexpectedly approached or confronted well, and it can be deeply unsettling for me.”