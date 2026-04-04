Princess Beatrice Reportedly Facing Marriage Strain Amid Andrew Scandal

Prince Andrew’s scandal has affected the British Royal family extensively since his association with Jeffrey Epstein became public. Andrew’s daughters and their husbands were also roped into this scandal, and one sister is reportedly handling the situation better than the other.

Some insiders told The Daily Mail that Princess Beatrice’s marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is in trouble because of the scandal. There has reportedly been ‘distance’ between the couple for months.

One insider stated, “Things haven’t been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through.” They added, “She wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he’s been pulling away.”

Royal family fun! Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shared a sweet moment with Beatrice’s cousin Zara Tindall and her daughter Lena during the Sandringham walkabout 💕 The couple left their own daughters – Sienna, 4, and baby Athena – at home.… pic.twitter.com/4SdsUf6FL4 — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) December 25, 2025

Another insider claimed Edoardo is more concerned with Andrew’s name hampering his business. He is “really worried his in-laws will affect his business,” they claimed, “He’s all about himself at the moment. You have to feel for Beatrice.”

Another insider said that Beatrice is “desperate to hold things together.” However, “He needs attention, he’s one of those men. Beatrice feels very raw and beside herself on so many levels,” as reported by Cosmopolitan.

People magazine refuted these claims citing a separate insider who called the rumors ‘complete nonsense.’

The Daily Mail source also commented, “Beatrice is quite different from her sister [Princess Eugenie]. She really wants to almost naively see the good in people and will turn a blind eye to uncomfortable truths — that is why she was blind to her father’s behaviour, and the same is true of her belief in Edo.”

Princess Eugenie is reportedly more in tune with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, when it comes to handling this crisis.

A source had told The Daily Mail that Brooksbank is not interested in letting his mother-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, move in with them.

They stated, “His first loyalty has to be to his wife and their two young children. The whole sordid affair has already brought them a great deal of unwarranted attention, and he won’t do anything to increase that.”

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has raised more questions about the state of their marriage by swiftly deleting a telling social media post – while his wife continues to navigate the Epstein scandal fallout.https://t.co/npVa6cVrBb — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) April 1, 2026

Another source has disclosed that “Eugenie and Jack are resisting any suggestion from her mother that she should come and live with them,” as reported by The Mirror.

They also added, “Because, to be frank, Sarah is difficult to live with and they don’t want the responsibility of looking after her at the moment. That’s not to say they are not concerned about her welfare – they just don’t actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily.”

Rumors about Beatrice and Edoardo intensified after Edoardo traveled to Palm Beach, Florida. There, he posted pictures of himself enjoying the trip, but then swiftly deleted them, as reported by Sky News.