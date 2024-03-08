Prince Williams Accepts Heartwarming Gifts for His Family as a Sweet Gesture From Welsh Students

Young schoolchildren gave Prince William a kind gesture in honor of St. David's Day. To commemorate the nation's patron saint's feast, the Prince of Wales traveled to Wrexham, Wales. At Ysgol yr Holl Saint All Saints' Primary School, Welsh youngsters welcomed Prince William on his solo travel, with gifts for multiple members of the royal family. A massive flower and three brilliant red dragon plushes, one for each of the heir apparent's children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The sweet moment was captured in a viral video that was uploaded on X. “Look at this! Thank you very much. The children will love these when I come home with these guys,” Prince William can be seen saying while accepting the presents. “That’s really kind. I’ll pass those on to Catherine, as well.”

“I’ll pass those on the Catherine”



Prince William thanks the children at @AllSaintsCIW in Wrexham as they give him gifts for George, Charlotte and Louis and a bunch of flowers. pic.twitter.com/MHtvD02Ebd — Radio City News (@RadioCityNews) March 1, 2024

As per Harper's Bazaar, in an Instagram post, the Prince of Wales recapped his visit to the Welsh school by sharing pictures of himself posing with a large group of happy kids, having a seat at a table of students in a classroom, holding hands at the Gresford Colliery Disaster memorial (which honors the 266 men who perished in an underground fire), and conversing with two volunteers while wearing helmets. The momentous post was captioned in English and Welsh: "Great to be in Wrexham today. First up, seeing the work of All Saints School, running their own brilliant Eisteddfodau. Before marking the 90th anniversary year of the Gresford mining disaster with a visit to the poignant memorial."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Later, Prince William met with a few Wrexham AFC soccer players at Racecourse Ground stadium and locals. In keeping with the festivities, he ended the day at the Turf Pub with Rob McElhenney, star of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the chairman of the Wrexham AFC. In a YouTube video, the pair can be seen sipping pints, and Prince William makes a cheeky remark, “Still got a horrible head on it. That’s why I don’t work behind the bar. That might settle in about an hour, talk amongst yourselves.” After switching to whiskey, which was "easier to pour," William and McElhenney exchanged "Cheers!" before drinking a shot apiece.

Prince William later posted a montage of the eventful day with the caption: “#HappyStDavidsDay 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Great to be with Rob, Wayne and the people of Wrexham today!” His travel coincides with Princess Kate, his wife, Kate Middleton recovering from an abdominal surgery she underwent in mid-January. Although the princess is reportedly recovering, she won't be making appearances in public until after Easter, which falls on March 31 this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Meanwhile, as he recovers from routine medical treatments for a "form of cancer," King Charles III has been residing at the royal Sandringham estate. The monarch has delayed public engagements but has continued to conduct state business and submit official documents, as per Buckingham Palace's original statement.