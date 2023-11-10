CNN Runs Odd ‘Exclusive’ on Witnesses Who ‘May’ Testify in Donald Trump’s Classified Documents Trial

Former President Donald Trump has been in the spotlight ever since the news of his ongoing Civil Fraud Case Trial began. Whether or not Trump would be compelled to pay the hefty fine of $250 million as sought by General Attorney Letitia James in her lawsuit is yet to be determined. Even before this case took root, there were other legal kerfuffles that Trump had to deal with [and still is] such as his connection to the January 6th Case and the Classified Documents Case. In both those cases, he has pleaded not guilty. Now adding to his troubles, CNN recently ran a rather odd exclusive concerning new information that has come to light about potential witnesses in the Classified Documents Case.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

According to Mediaite, CNN on Thursday provided viewers with some exclusive details concerning the twice-impeached former President’s upcoming trial in May 2024. The report consisted of testimonials from witnesses who "may" have information concerning the case. The report began, “A plumber, a maid, a chauffeur, and a woodworker are among Mar-a-Lago staffers and contract workers who federal prosecutors may call to testify against former President Donald Trump and his two co-defendants at their upcoming criminal trial in Florida, according to multiple people familiar with the investigation."

The report continued to provide a not-so-clear picture of the staffers of Mar-a-Lago who were allegedly witnesses to the ‘classified documents’ possessed by Trump. The news hub highlights the woodworker’s testimonial. “A woodworker from South Florida, for instance, installed crown molding in Trump’s bedroom in February 2022 and noticed papers, according to three sources who spoke with CNN about what he told investigators,” the reports read.

It continued to explain the woodworker’s testimony in uncertain terms. It read, “While the stack of papers he saw may have been classified, it wasn’t entirely clear to the woodworker what he had noticed strewn about the property.” This was said about the first person mentioned. It also talks about the Plumber's and the Maid’s testimonials respectively.

🚨Judge Cannon will delay the Florida trial in Jack Smith's bogus classified documents case against President Trump.



At least one judge is not completely politically corrupt. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 3, 2023

The maid and plumber were reportedly regulars working at the Palm Springs residence for “a few days a week” for many years. Furthermore, the report claimed that “several other” maintenance workers were “potential witnesses” as per sources. The report speculates a chauffeur possesses knowledge about the Australian Billionaire Anthony Pratt who could also be a witness regarding Trump’s classified documents case.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

According to The New York Times, Trump’s stunning estate: The Mar-a-Lago, was raided by authorities last year after he was suspected of having 'classified documents'. On investigation, there were numerous boxes containing documents with undisclosed information that were uncovered. These were found in a ballroom, bathroom, bedroom, and storage room to be precise. The infamous documents were a part of the indictment that Trump recently underwent. More updates concerning the case are highly anticipated and awaited.

