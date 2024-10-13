Prince William Has One 'Unattractive' Eating Habit That Kate Middleton Carefully Avoids

Prince William is like any other regular husband whose peculiar eating habits can be tricky for the wives. Kate Middleton, as such, has seemingly learned to make peace with it. During an appearance on Going Home with Vick and Jordan on Radio 1, the future king revealed he cannot tolerate spice in his food, and said that it was 'unattractive.'

The Duke of Cambridge explained, "I can't do too much spice, I start sweating. It's not attractive." On the contrary, his beloved wife Middleton can easily bear the heat in her food; however, if she cooks the family's favorite curry, she avoids the spice altogether, "I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end," to ensure her husband doesn't sweat, per The Mirror.

Although the royal family has the best cooks at their disposal, none of them are currently living with them in their Windsor home of Adelaide Cottage. This means that Middleton gets to indulge in her favorite activity: cooking. The Princess of Wales is extremely fond of whipping up mouth-watering dishes for her family including homemade pizzas and cheesy pasta with salads.

Unlike many other royal family women, Middleton is an exception who loves to fill her family's belly with scrumptious meals, and William affirmed his wife's culinary skills as well. But that's not all, since the Prince also seems to be partly interested in such activities. Back in January 2023, the 42-year-old visited the charity Together as One where he wore an apron and joined a cooking lesson as part of a program that teaches young kids to whip up nutritious food while also coping with the ever-increasing cost of living.

It was at the charity that William shared he and his wife do a lot of experiments in the kitchen along with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "I do a bit of cooking, not much though," adding, "Catherine's very good though," per PEOPLE. So when he was asked what is his speciality, he replied, "I do mean steak. My sauces come out quite dry or lumpy — I've got to work on those!"

According to Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust, the future queen told them that 'her children love cooking' and 'they [also] cook for her.' Kleiner-Mann further revealed, "[Her children] made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

However, tough times seemed to have put the fun activities in the back as Middleton has been battling (some type of) cancer and has been undergoing treatment for the same. On January 17, 2024, Kensington Palace said in a statement that the Princess of Wales, who was hospitalized for a planned abdominal surgery, is back and recovering slowly.

But a few months later, in March, she announced the heartbreaking news of her cancer diagnosis in a video message, and most recently, on September 9, she said that her chemotherapy had finally been completed, adding, "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."