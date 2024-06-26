Fans Compare Prince William’s Dancing at Concert to Prince Louis: "Got the Moves from His Papa"

Prince William showed off his dance moves at a Taylor Swift concert, and royal fans couldn't help but compare his dancing to that of his young son, Prince Louis. The Prince of Wales attended Swift's Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday, June 21. He was there to celebrate his 42nd birthday with his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. A video taken by a fan, that even went viral, featured William enthusiastically dancing to Swift's hit song Shake It Off. Dressed in a light blue shirt and blazer, the future king was seen swinging his arms and grinning as he moved wildly to the music.

Meanwhile, given that 6-year-old Louis is known for his lively antics at royal events, people couldn't help but compare the father and son. "Little Louis got the moves from his papa," a person commented on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a side-by-side video of Louis dancing at Trooping the Colour and William dancing at the Swift concert. Both royals could be seen similarly wiggling their shoulders. Another fan echoed, "I can see where Prince Louis got his dance moves from...Prince William was dancing at Taylor Swift’s concert."

Louis stole the show at Trooping the Color this year, on June 15. He joined his siblings and mother, Princess Kate Middleton, on the balcony to watch the Horse Guards Parade. The playful prince was spotted dancing to the music of the procession, much to the amusement of onlookers. Besides, William's dancing at the Swift concert further cemented his 'cool dad' image. After the show, he took Charlotte and George backstage to meet Swift herself. The pop star even snapped a selfie with the royals and her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," Swift wrote on Instagram the next day as she shared a picture with the royals, as per Us Weekly. This personal interaction between the royals and the pop star excited many fans. The Prince of Wales has shown his dance moves on other occasions too. In 2023, he was seen dancing at his father King Charles III's Coronation concert. Reflecting on the same. he later joked, "As you may know, dancing sober is a terrible idea!" as per The Daily Mail.

William has also been spotted dancing on royal tours. These moments of William letting loose and enjoying himself are always a hit with the Commonwealth. In 2022, he and Middleton took part in a traditional dance during a visit to Belize. The couple enthusiastically joined in with the local festivities. About a decade earlier, in 2011, William famously demonstrated his 'urban swag dance' during a visit to a homeless charity. He brushed off his shoulders in a hip-hop-style move, much to Middleton's amusement.