Kate Middleton Chose This Unconventional Method to Name Her Firstborn Prince George

Prince George was almost named a different name until Kate Middleton asked a special advisor to choose the moniker for her firstborn. However, it wasn't the royal advisors who assisted the Princess of Wales but her English cocker spaniel, Lupo, to pick the name out of the list they had shortlisted. The young prince recently celebrated his 11th birthday on July 22, 2024.

In an article that resurfaced in The Times of UK, Middleton reportedly wrote her chosen names on different chits and scattered them on the floor in front of the fur baby. She then waited for Lupo to either put his paw or show some sort of sign. The puppy allegedly stopped next to a piece of paper on which George was written. That's how Prince George was named.

Lupo was gifted to the royal couple by Middleton's parents Carole and Michael Middleton as a Christmas present in 2011. Unfortunately, the furry pet passed away in 2020 at the age of 8. The Princess' parents already owned a dog who bred the now-deceased pooch. The couple expressed their grief in an Instagram post after he died, saying, "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C."

Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!



📸 The Princess of Wales, 2024

Meanwhile, before Prince George's 11th birthday, royal expert Katie Nicholl told The Mirror that Middleton had set her heart on a different name for her eldest child. George Alexander Louis of Cambridge was born at St Mary's Hospital in London. He is the third in line to the throne after his father Prince William and grandfather King Charles of the United Kingdom.

Apparently, his monikers are a tribute to the royal family- George is in honor of his great-great-grandfather, King George VI (the late Queen's father), his first middle name Alexander is inspired by the late Queen Elizabeth's name whose full name was Elizabeth Alexandra Mary. Louis, his second middle name, is the same as his father whose full moniker is William Arthur Philip Louis.

📸 To mark the start of a new decade, a portrait has been released of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George.

The portrait was taken by Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.



The portrait was taken by Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/ER5nqBMpz0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 3, 2020

However, Nicholl revealed Middleton was more in favor of his middle name Alexander. "Courtiers insisted the pair had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise. Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn."

A friend of the royal couple recalled, "When I saw William a few weeks before the birth he said they didn't know [the baby's sex] and didn't want to find out. He said there are so few surprises in life — this was one he wanted to keep. Kate said she thought it was a boy because the baby kicked so much." And as it was previously reported Lupo was the one who picked 'George' for Middleton and William's first child.



The couple are parents to three kids- 11-year-old Prince George, 9-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 6-year-old Prince Louis.