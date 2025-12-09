Prince William ‘Blames’ Harry for Major Family Crisis — and the Chilling Move He Could Make as King

Royal Biographer Andrew Lownie’s observations suggest why Prince William might blame Prince Harry for King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

The Royal Drama continues! Exclusively speaking to NewsNation’s Paula Froelich, author Andrew Lownie made an astute observation about Prince William. Speaking to the publication, he claimed, “It’s likely that William blames Harry for King Charles’ and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnoses.”

The British royal family reports another case of #cancer In 2024, it was revealed that both King #Charles_III & #Kate_Middleton had been diagnosed with this disease.#India_Hicks, goddaughter of King Charles III, revealed this week that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer ,… pic.twitter.com/lI8svLhHJu — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) December 8, 2025

Lownie elaborates, “There are arguments that some of these illnesses are being brought on by the problems of the so-called ‘spares.’”

According to a recent article by Town & Country Magazine, King Charles is reportedly doing well amid his ongoing battle with prostate cancer. In contrast, Middleton is said to be in remission and is fulfilling royal duties at her own pace.

King Charles was the first to reveal his cancer diagnosis on February 5, 2024, and she followed suit about a month after. She was recently spotted with her husband and in-laws as they welcomed Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Despite that, Lownie thinks there would be a “real crisis should her health take a drastic turn,” and called Middleton a “Linchpin on which the monarchy depends.”

The brothers have been at odds with each other ever since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from the Royal Family on March 31, 2020. Princes William and Harry have been involved in a very public feud. Because of this, according to the esteemed author, the princes have allegedly “sullied” the monarchy’s reputation amid their beef.

“Harry promised to make Prince William green with envy: ‘He wants to one up him’” Harry wants to ‘one up’ William by copying William’s Earthshot approach to philanthropy. His plan to get J.Lo involved.🙄#HarryIsLosthttps://t.co/ESEYYZedaL pic.twitter.com/a5n9MJV4p9 — Prince William’s Jaw🎈 (@bornfirstkindly) December 2, 2025

Unfortunately, hopes of the two potentially resolving their issues and reuniting are also very unlikely. Lownie also thinks that King Charles and Harry might have the best shot at hashing things out.

This is especially since Harry has exhibited signs of reunion. One such occasion was when he flew to the U.K. to visit his father within hours of his cancer announcement. Without giving away details, the Spare author told Good Morning America host that he was “grateful” for having spent that time with his father.

Now, when it comes to resolving conflict with his brother William, Lownie isn’t as optimistic. In fact, he predicts that when William becomes king, his first act might be to take away Harry and his family’s royal titles, which might further complicate things.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has ‘no moral boundaries’ and exploited his role as Trade Envoy to ‘line his pockets’ and chase women, royal historian Andrew Lownie tells a new Daily Mail podcast. pic.twitter.com/2iFyk0miSE — karma (@karma44921039) November 4, 2025

The Royal biographer recalled King Charles taking away his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s royal titles when allegations of his involvement with the late convict Jeffrey Epstein emerged.

The former royal’s alleged involvement with Epstein caused quite a stir among followers of the royal family. Furthermore, it gave rise to several controversies and speculations against the family.

Circling back, Lownie predicted, “I think we’re going to see a lot of titles go if you’re not a working royal or you’re not the direct line of succession.” Currently, neither Prince William nor his brother has commented on their relationship.

Whether or not this act ever comes to fruition is yet to be seen.

