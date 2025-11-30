Princess Charlotte Could Lose Out on Major Title When William Becomes King

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, access to the throne has been relatively easy, as her eldest son, King Charles III, has taken over the monarchy. In the meantime, Prince William, faces no obstacles on his path to the throne, as his sibling Prince Harry is already out of the firm. But the same cannot be said for the generation next, especially considering William’s three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Well, there may be no doubt that once William becomes the King of England, it will be the 12-year-old Prince George who will naturally take over his father’s existing title of Prince of Wales.

However, it is the future royal status of Princess Charlotte that would hang in the balance once George gets ready to take the giant leap towards the throne of England. Unlike her mother, Charlotte would not have access to the customary title of Princess of Wales. Well, this title is only given to a royal lady if she’s married to a Prince or the daughter of a Prince. Charlotte wouldn’t fall into either category, since by then her father, William, would become King of England, having relinquished his former title, Prince of Wales, to his eldest son, George.

If this were to happen, it raised questions about whether Charlotte would receive a higher-ranking title. But as per many royal commentators, it would still be possible for her to take up the title of Princess Royal, which is usually bestowed upon a royal lady who is the daughter of the monarch. This title is currently held by Princess Anne, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter.

Princess Kate had a backstage moment her kids would have loved. After the Royal Variety Performance, she and Prince William met Paddington Bear yes, with the famous sandwich. Kate even joked that George, Charlotte, and Louis could be “very sad” they missed it. pic.twitter.com/65BCnGZONl — Discernatively (@discernatively) November 25, 2025

It was back in 1987 that Princess Anne took up this title, as she was the only daughter of the then-monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. For now, she keeps this tag for life. It will be passed down to Charlotte only when Prince William, her father, becomes the King of England and when Princess Anne passes away.

That being said, there is still a big question about William and Kate’s third child, Prince Louis. As far as royal history goes, the 7-year-old may end up with a less privileged position within the royal hierarchy. Usually, being the second son to a monarch leaves them out of getting any posh title, as such, or worse, their existence within the palace is left somewhat in the dark. This has, in fact, left many questioning whether history will repeat itself with Princes George and Louis, just as it did with their predecessors, Prince William and Harry.

However, for Prince Louis as well, there seems to be an escape route planned. Kate and William have determined a way that leaves none of their children without a royal title. As for their youngest son, it is believed that Louis will be handed over the rather unlucky title of Duke of Cambridge.

I read the other day that Princess Charlotte is the wealthiest child in the UK with an estimated net worth of around £3.9 billion/£5 billion. Her wealth is largely a result of her future inheritance and her considerable influence on the UK economy, particularly as a fashion icon. — Jonquil. (@JonquilLucy) November 25, 2025

The Duke of Cambridge was the title given to Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, shortly after their 2011 wedding. The two held the title for many years, until 2022. With the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of Charles as the new monarch, William and Kate were granted the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Fast forward to now, with the title of Duke of Cambridge vacant, it is believed that Prince Louis might be the next to ascend to it.

Unfortunately, this particular title has been considered ill-fated within the royal family, one that is tainted with sadness. Reports suggest that this title dates back to the 1600s and has been held by eight members of the royal family, including William. Sadly, the first seven of those met with their unexpected and tragic death right in their childhood.