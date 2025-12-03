Author Says Jeffrey Epstein’s Chilling Prediction About Donald Trump Is Coming True — and in the Most ‘Childlike’ Way

Trump biographer Michael Wolff claims that Jeffrey Epstein made a spot-on prediction about his ‘friend,’ which is now coming true. Wolff, who is quite the critic of POTUS, said during the Inside Trump’s Head podcast that the convicted s– predator warned that Trump would exploit a presidential power if he wins the office.

On his podcast, the author told his co-host, Joanna Coles, “Jeffrey Epstein had a kind of riff about this.” According to Wolff, long before Donald Trump was elected as President, Epstein predicted that the real estate mogul would abuse his pardon power if he ever took office.

“He loves having this kind of thing. He loves showing the power that he has,” said the Trump author. He also noted that the disgraced financier believed that the now-POTUS would use that power “in a childlike way.”

It’s now official: Trump has pardoned one of the world’s most notorious drug traffickers. Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was convicted of drug trafficking last year in the U.S. and sentenced to 45 years in prison. He conspired to traffic 400 tons of cocaine into… pic.twitter.com/ldhVhz37ec — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 2, 2025

Just as the convicted disgraced financier predicted, Trump has been accused of misusing his pardon power ever since his second term began. Perhaps, his most controversial pardon came on Dec. 1. On that day, he granted clemency to Juan Orlando Hernandez, the former Honduran President, who was sentenced to 45 years in prison after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

His sentencing was delivered last year, when Joe Biden was still in office. At the time, the Justice Department noted that Hernandez had “abused his power to support one of the largest and most violent drug trafficking conspiracies in the world.” According to the court documents, he aided heavily armed traffickers who were smuggling as much as 400 tons of cocaine into the United States.

BREAKING: Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández has been released from a U.S. federal prison, Bureau of Prisons tells AP. https://t.co/bKMGKnXjiK — The Associated Press (@AP) December 2, 2025

However, this pardon particularly stands out as “this is not a white-collar crime,” as Michael Wolff said. “This is a criminal who is not only an egregious drug smuggler, but it’s an administration that’s full of pride about its ability to stop drug smuggling,” the author added.

Meanwhile, Trump justifies Hernandez’s pardon by claiming that “many people of Honduras” told him “it was a Biden setup.”

On Tuesday, Wolff noted that U.S. Presidents generally grant clemency to those who demonstrate “anomaly” during their conviction. However, “in the case of Trump’s pardons, that’s seldom the case.”

“These people have done the deed, and Trump has decided for a variety of reasons—it was a political prosecution—some fig leaf rationale,” said Michael Wolff. “The real reason is that these people become part of his structural support base,” he added.

The Trump critic also noted that if someone wants to get a pardon from the president, it would involve “knowing people who know people who know Trump, with an amount of money that has been passed along the line. There are no free pardons here.”