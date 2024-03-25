Prince William and Kate Middleton Release This Heartwarming Statement Before Retreating to Privacy

Kensington Palace expressed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are very moved by the outpouring of goodwill and actions from the public in the wake of the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis. As per BBC, a palace spokesperson stated: "The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth, and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message. They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time." Since the Princess of Wales is still undergoing preventive treatment for her illness, this is the last we will hear from the royal couple for some time to come.

Kensington Palace would prefer to put an end to all the conjectures surrounding the princess's diagnosis, and their most recent "thank you" message is the last chapter in this stage. Although Prince William and Catherine have already said that they would not be attending this year's Easter service, King Charles III might lead the royal family. The King has stated that he and Camilla have the "closest contact" with his "beloved daughter-in-law" and that he is "so proud" of her. As per People, the King and the Princess of Wales shared an emotional meeting right before the cancer announcement. During a private lunch, the father-in-law and royal daughter-in-law spoke about family matters and the King offered his support.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Karwai Tang

Princess Kate and King Charles "have always had a very good bond," stated author Sally Bedell Smith, who recently released her book, George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Saved the Monarchy, in 2023. "She’s interested in artistic things and she appreciates art and culture so has an affinity with the King over that," Smith said. "Obviously they have this in common and can only bring them closer. It is a source of reassurance and consolation for both of them," the author added. Former William and Catherine official spokesman Paddy Harverson stated that he did not believe the royal family's institution was more "fragile" as a result of the recent illnesses.

Harverson told during the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show: "We just have to come to terms with the new reality, there's fewer of them. "And so everyone just needs to sort of understand that they will still be busy, they will get over this. I am highly confident that the King, who I know well, is incredibly strong, very resilient, and a great spiritual person, so I know he'll get through it. And likewise with the princess, with Kate, I think once they're through this sticky patch, I think we'll get back to normal." Additionally, it's believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have communicated with Catherine and William in private. They also issued a statement wishing for her "health and healing" as well as the ability to heal "privately and in peace".