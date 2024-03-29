Prince Harry's 'Vague Hopes' To Be Forgiven and Given a 'Minor Role' in the Royal Family

Prince Harry harbors aspirations to rejoin the royal family, albeit in a diminished capacity, revealing a desire for forgiveness and a minor role within the institution. The Duke of Sussex, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, withdrew from their royal duties in 2020, a move that marked a significant departure from their former roles within the monarchy.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

In 2020, Prince Harry and his spouse Markle withdrew from the royal family. Although they still hold their royal Sussex titles, they are no longer regarded as active members of the family. The Duke does, it seems, hope to be "forgiven" and return to royal duties in the future, if only in a minor capacity. Author and royal expert Tom Quinn stated in an exclusive interview with The Mirror, "Harry is under pressure to keep some sort of relationship with his family going if only for the sake of the couples’ new ventures. Harry still has vague hopes that he will be forgiven and will be offered a minor role somewhere. Even Edward VIII, after the abdication, was given a few minor roles. And Harry will be aware of that."

The #ToxicBritishMedia and they’re minions really had the world believing Prince Harry and Willy relationship was so special and Perfect like night and day 😩 until Meghan came in the picture and ruined it all 😂



I will always respect Prince Harry for calling out the BS ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/lchhRTl5lG — DejaHudson( Sussex squad)(H&M) 🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸 (@ChanteHudson4) March 29, 2024

Quinn went on, "As Meghan and Harry become an older married couple and some of the fire goes out of their relationship, there’s a real danger that Harry will feel lost – just as Edward VIII felt lost when things had cooled with Mrs Simpson. That’s the point at which Harry will really make huge efforts to build bridges with his brother and be allowed to be the part-time Royal (with Meghan) that he wants to be. But if palace officials have their way, it will never happen." Harry and Markle do not require the monarch's consent to return to the UK, in contrast to Edward VII and his spouse. They have only made occasional trips back to the UK since relocating to the US, usually for significant royal occasions like the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and her burial that same year. Since the Sussexes no longer receive taxpayer-funded protection, the couple has also been outspoken about their concerns for their safety.

Rumor has it that Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William may get back together in secret when they celebrate the Invictus Games in May in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may travel together, while it is yet unclear if Markle will accompany her husband to London. The couple is rumored to be preparing to revamp their public persona in the UK. There is speculation that the couple intends to attempt to "repair relations" with the public and the Royal Family by using the significant occasion in central London. "This event is being seen as a very important part of Harry and Meghan's rehabilitation," the source went on to tell the Express. "It will be a good starting point for the Sussexes to repair relations with the royal family and the British people at the same time."