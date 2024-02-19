Although Prince Harry’s Television Appearance ‘Was for PR,’ He Is ‘Keen To Build Bridges'

The presenter of Good Morning America, Will Reeve, had an all-access interview with Prince Harry on Friday. The Duke spoke about his affection for his family, his upcoming journeys to the UK, and his father's shocking cancer diagnosis. However, as reported by The Mirror, an analyst believes that Prince's broadcast appearance "was for PR".

Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR commented, "He was in Canada to promote the Invictus Games and wanted to generate as much publicity for the Games as possible. It’s no different to any other celebrity or any other member of the Royal Family doing interviews to promote their work or a project they’re involved in." Lynn pointed out that PR like Harry's latest appearance is "the norm," pointing out that in 2022, William and Kate took over BBC Radio One's Newsbeat to host a mental health special to promote their Heads Together initiative. She continued, "In all honesty, during the interview, Harry was very clever in the answers he gave. When Will Reeve asked him about his outlook on the King's health, he replied: 'That stays between me and him.' I suspect that will have been music to Royal Households' ears. There was nothing salacious or any huge revolutions that came out of the interview, and no harm or embarrassment was caused. It’s one of the most together interviews I’ve seen Harry do in a long time."

For one of the responses that Harry gave during the interview, "I think any illness, any sickness brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy," Lynn added, "This, to me, hints that Harry is really keen on building bridges with his family and making amends for his past mistakes, and he is right. Illness does bring families together." This is Harry's first interview since the day he traveled more than 5,000 miles to visit Charles in London for a half-hour meeting after the announcement of his illness. He states in the interview that he "loved his family" and that he was "grateful" that when the news was out, he could go to the UK to visit Charles.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Recently, The Times was informed by insiders that the Duke of Sussex is prepared to temporarily assume a royal position to assist his father King Charles. As per the outlet Charles is said to be in favor of Harry returning to royal responsibilities because it would "benefit the institution." The insiders revealed, "On all practical levels, it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he’s sick. Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate’s wellbeing ­paramount in this." Following their resignation as members of the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry and his spouse, Meghan Markle, moved to California. The source further added, "The details of the Clarence House meeting and subsequent conversations are private, but the feeling is that this arrangement could work."