On October 5th, Travis Kelce spent his 34th birthday at Kansas City's Golden Ox sans his new ladylove Taylor Swift. As per The Daily Mail, the NFL star was spotted looking glum throughout the evening, however, the US Magazine now reports that the couple did "chill out" together quietly. A close source has revealed that the Lavender Haze hitmaker secretly took a flight from Nashville to Kansas City on Friday, October 6 "to see Travis." Swift then returned home before the tight end's Sunday game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Grammy winner, who had supported her new beau at his first two games, remained conspicuously absent from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis the following day.

Even though Kelce is persuaded that his developing romance with the Blank Space songstress has been giving him luck, he still contributed to the Kansas City Chiefs' triumph on Sunday. The game saw him suffer a non-contact low-ankle sprain, but he was able to return to the field after receiving medical attention, score a touchdown, and finish the game. The final score was 27-20 in favor of the Chiefs. Their whirlwind romance has become so commonplace that the NFL recently responded with a statement to those who claim the league is giving Swift and Kelce's relationship too much attention. "We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the league had stated last week. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real-time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

The tight-end star player for his part, has stated that the intense curiosity in his personal life doesn't upset him. “It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world,” he had said during a press conference on Friday. “You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You just have to keep living, learning, and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I have always been good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused. I will just keep rolling with that.”

As per The NYPost, in a September episode of the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, Kelce declared that he would limit his public discussions about Swift. “What’s real is that you know, it is my personal life, I want to respect both of our lives,” Kelce said. “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out, like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying right now will have to be kind of where I keep it."

