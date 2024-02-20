Prince Harry Speaks Out on King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis in ‘GMA’ Interview: "I Love My Family"

In a heartfelt interview with Good Morning America correspondent Will Reeve, Prince Harry confessed his emotions and opened up about family dynamics in the wake of his father’s recent cancer diagnosis. The Duke of Sussex, who recently visited his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, shared his gratitude and spoke about the significance of family unity during challenging times.

Harry’s love and concern for his family were quite evident as he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to spend time with his father amid his illness. He shared, "I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could. Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

The Full GMA interview.

Prince Harry shared that he had a conversation with his father, the king, expressing gratitude for being able to visit him. However, he refrained from commenting on his father's health, considering it a private matter between them.

Emphasizing his family… pic.twitter.com/6UMCDQX1ER — 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒙 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 (@SussexEvent) February 16, 2024

Harry affirmed his commitment to supporting his family and mentioned his plans, "Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis,- again, the strength of the family unit coming together. So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."

Listen to Prince Harry on GMA talking about the Invictus Games His family in America is amazing he’s busy with work life with kids a very busy man ❤️ https://t.co/hZ2wHMA69K — Grandma Blunt (@sandrablunt1958) February 16, 2024

The royal further further added, "I have my own family, as we all do. My family and my life in California is as it is. I've got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

Lovely to see Prince Harry on @GMA

Just as they promised they continue to deal with grass roots media and up-and-coming journalists . pic.twitter.com/OUgIYzZvd7 — Peter Ford (@newmrpford) February 17, 2024

However, Harry remained tight-lipped about the specifics of his father’s health, highlighting that certain matters remain private. Nonetheless, his visit to the UK last week marked a poignant moment in his relationship with his father. As per People, one source shared, "That is good. Hopefully [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them."

I especially loved the second segment of @gma and @ReeveWill's interview with Prince Harry! I think they did an excellent job of showcasing the veterans and the games themselves. Very moving! #InvictusGames — Jennifer Watts (@JenniferEWatts) February 16, 2024

As the royal family handles this challenging period, there is hope that King Charles’ illness may serve as a catalyst for healing and reconciliation, as per Page Six, in the aftermath of Harry’s candid revelations in his memoir, Spare, which shed light on deep-rooted family tensions. Omid Scobie, the writer of the book Endgame, which records the fallout of the royal family, asserted, “I saw Harry’s release of Spare as his last attempt at telling his family how he’s felt for years. Because clearly there’s never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings. I was talking to a source quite early on in the process, and they called Harry a ‘defector’ and said that was William’s view. These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lisa Maree Williams

Still, Prince Harry's heartfelt words serve as a reminder of the enduring power of family bonds, even in the face of adversity. As King Charles embarks on his journey towards recovery, there is hope that his illness may pave the way for a renewed sense of closeness and understanding within the royal family.