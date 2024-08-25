Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had an Explosive Argument and He Angrily ‘Snapped at Her'

Both Prince Harry and Prince William appear to have a happy marriage with their wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. However, it seems that they sometimes argue just like any other couple. In his controversial memoir, Spare, Harry revealed some troublesome moments in his life with Markle. One particular story involves a heated argument where Harry loses his temper and speaks harshly to Markle, as reported by the Mirror. While he didn’t reveal the reason, he did recall the harsh words he directed at her.

Talking about the argument, Harry wrote, "Maybe the wine went to my head. Maybe the weeks of battling the press had worn me down. For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy. Then angry. Disproportionately, sloppily angry. Meg said something I took the wrong way." The Duke attributed the outburst to cultural differences and a language barrier. He added, "It was partly a cultural difference, partly a language barrier, but I was also just over-sensitive that night. I thought: Why’s she having a go at me? I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly – cruelly."

"As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop. The gravy stopped bubbling, and the molecules of air stopped orbiting. Even Nina Simone seemed to pause. Meg walked out of the room, disappearing for a full fifteen minutes," he further said. Harry also remembered Markle asking where his anger came from, but he couldn’t explain it. "[She asked] 'Where did you ever hear a man speak like that to a woman? Did you overhear adults speak that way when you were growing up?' I cleared my throat, and looked away," Harry wrote.

The royal wrote, "Yes. She wasn't going to tolerate that kind of partner. Or co-parent. That kind of life. She wasn’t going to raise children in an atmosphere of anger or disrespect. She laid it all out, super-clear. We both knew my anger hadn’t been caused by anything to do with our conversation. It came from somewhere deep inside, somewhere that needed to be excavated, and it was obvious that I could use some help with the job." Harry then said Markle suggested that he find a new therapist. As reported by HELLO Magazine, he said, "I've tried therapy, I told her. Willy told me to go. Never found the right person. Didn't work."

Despite the argument, their love remains strong. Back in March last year, Harry shared how Markle transformed his life, pulling him out of a dark period when he felt lost. He said, "My wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that. But none of the elements of my life now would have been possible without me seeing it for myself." As reported by Harper's Bazaar, he continued, "My partner is an exceptional human being, and I'm eternally grateful for the wisdom and the space that she has been able to give me."