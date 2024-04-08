Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Know 'Money is Disappearing Fast' Amid Lavish Lifestyle: Royal Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, once royals in the UK, are now living the high life in America. Their mansion in Montecito, California, valued at a staggering £11 million, stands as a testament to their newfound lifestyle. Surrounded by the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, they rub shoulders with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Katy Perry.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

Security, private transport, and, of course, the beautiful & super expensive clothes Markle wears to parties—including an £8K dress on the Whistler, Canada, slopes to promote the Invictus Games—are among their enormous expenses. Tom Quinn, a royal specialist, said, "Harry and Megan certainly have enough money for now to carry on with their Royal lifestyle in America, but the launch of the new brand suggests that they are aware that the money is disappearing fast." He adds that the couple can experience 'horror' if they decide 'what they can or cannot afford.' According to Quinn, the couple is likewise committed to building their brand. On March 14, Markle's new project, The Tig 2.0, set up 'American Riviera Orchard' on Instagram. She hasn't disclosed any new information on the future of the brand since then.

Harry and Meghan what now? Only senior Royals that do not take taxpayer money to live outlandish lifestyles. They live in a house they bought and paid for. By god the U.K gossip rags have nothing else but this crap — Peg Manley (@ManleyPeg) April 8, 2024

Only a few days after Markle's new brand's debut, Kate Middleton unexpectedly revealed that she had cancer, seemingly casting a shadow over the actress' promotional efforts. The announcement put the UK family front and center, pushing Markle's brand to the sidelines. Experts speculate that because of Kate's illness, Markle may adopt a more restrained approach to her new venture, but she still intends to carry on despite the challenging timing. Royal observers suspect that the Duchess of Sussex's calligraphy is in the logo. Cookbooks, tableware, linens, a variety of spreads and preserves, such as jams, jellies, and nut butter, as well as table place card holders that are designated as 'not of precious metal,' are all included in the brand's trademark filing application, as per Vogue.

Stationery, fabrics, string bags, yoga equipment, and a variety of pet-related products such as collars, leashes, feeding mats, and bird seed are all included in a second application for international registration. Markle and Harry are also involved in charitable work; the Archewell Foundation promotes safety and trust in digital environments. A lifestyle brand would be a welcome return to form for Markle, who shut down the lifestyle website The Tig before marrying Harry and previously conducted interviews with friends of celebrities, shared recipes, and posted about food, travel, and beauty. Her new venture's color has shifted from simple black and white to an elaborate gold and cream style, resembling a wedding invitation rather than a handwritten note. Like American Riviera Orchard, the blog also integrated calligraphic design elements, as per The Guardian.