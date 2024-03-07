Prince Harry Apparently 'Envies' Queen Camilla and King Charles’ ‘Happy Marriage'

Recent reports suggest that Prince Harry could be harboring resentment towards Queen Camilla and King Charles, originating from the perceived happiness in their marriage. This feeling allegedly arises from Harry’s belief that his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, should hold the title of Queen. The tension becomes quite evident as Queen Camilla takes on increased royal duties while King Charles battles cancer. Royal and society journalist Patronella Wyatt attempted to navigate Hary’s emotions and penned for The Telegraph, "Like most forms of hatred, it seems based on envy; envy of the fact that his father’s marriage to Camilla is, as he has publicly conceded in the past, 'very happy,' and envy, perhaps, of the humorous and invaluable support she will give him now."

Wyatt also added, "Harry seems to have a problem with other people’s happiness and has spent the past year trying to make his closest relatives miserable. He has a suspicion of anyone with a superior capacity for having a good time. Were Camilla wretched in her marriage, he would doubtless rush to embrace her and assure the public of his friendship."

As per OK! Magazine, the marriage between Queen Camilla and King Charles, which took place in April 2005, has been described as very happy. However, Prince Harry’s stance on their relationship has evolved over time. Despite initially supporting their match, Harry has reportedly soured on Queen Camilla, as observed by his critical remarks about her in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

A palace insider also revealed, "There is virtually no chance of mending the damage between his two sons. The Queen is also still very deeply hurt by the comments made about her in Spare, and that’s another obstacle for Charles to overcome." As things stand now, there seems little to no hope to mend the strained relationship between Prince Harry and King Charles. Moreover. Queen Camilla’s displeasure is another issue that can impact the father-son duo. Furthermore, as mentioned before, despite the divorce between King Charles and Princess Diana in 1996, Prince Harry still apparently believes that his mother should be recognized as the rightful queen, which is likely souring the bonds further.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Ellis

The ongoing tension within the royal family had been exacerbated by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's public statements and actions. Their Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, released in December 2022, criticized the monarchy, and Meghan even seemed to mock the late Queen Elizabeth II. However, according to royal analysts, the revelations in Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, released in January 2023, have had a more significant impact. In the memoir, Prince Harry criticized his brother and sister-in-law while characterizing his stepmother, Queen Camilla, as 'dangerous.'

Suffice it to say that as King Charles III continues his reign amidst these family tensions, repairing the fractured relationships within the royal family remains a significant challenge. Yet, Prince Harry's alleged resentment towards Queen Camilla and King Charles reflects deeper issues within the monarchy, highlighting the complexities of royal dynamics and succession.