Prince Andrew, once a working royal, has been struggling with the consequences of his past connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Recently, King Charles has reportedly pressurized his younger brother to leave the Royal Lodge, where Andrew has been living since 2003. However, Andrew has reportedly refused to move out. Meanwhile, a source once claimed that Andrew might be a bigger challenge to the Royal family in the long term when compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as reported by The Daily Beast.

The source said, “Andrew is more of a long-term problem than Harry and Meghan. It feels like more stuff is going to come out on Epstein and there are still unexploded bombs there.” Andrew has also agreed that his connection with Epstein was a letdown to the royal family. "I stayed with him and that's ... that's the bit that ... I kick myself for on a daily basis. Because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that," he said, as reported by CNN.

Talking about Andrew’s reported reluctance to make the move out of the Royal Lodge, a source said, “He is taking longer than desirable to recognize the reality of the situation, even though it is clearly the most sensible course of action.” The person added, “If he doesn’t agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide,” as reported by PEOPLE. Despite the turmoil with his relatives, many believe Charles has skillfully managed to stay clear of the drama.

In an interview, royal expert Esther Krakue said, "[King Charles] clearly understands the public and knows the public has no appetite for the likes of the Sussexes or Prince Andrew. It would be completely ridiculous if they returned to the royal family — most people want their titles removed," as reported by OK! Magazine. Regarding the dynamic between Charles and Andrew, another insider highlighted that their relationship has reached unprecedented lows. What was once a manageable issue has escalated into an unexpected and exhausting conflict, leaving Charles frustrated.

On the other hand, it has also been revealed that Charles takes comfort in the fact that public sentiment remains supportive of the royals, despite the attacks from his son Harry in TV interviews and his controversial memoir, Spare. A friend of Charles said, “He has done the right thing to rise above it and carry on with the work of the monarchy." "It’s all very sad, but it also mirrors what happens in a lot of families, so it humanizes him. What’s clear is the side the public has come down on, and that’s reassuring to him,” the person added. Charles has chosen to be a steady monarch rather than a radical as some had anticipated.