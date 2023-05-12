Britney Spears’ Controversial Memoir Includes Colin Farrell's ‘Inappropriate Gift’ to Her in 2003

Britney Spears is coming up with a brutally honest memoir, and it has already made a lot of Hollywood A-listers nervous since the tell-all book reportedly contains scandalous details. The U.S. Sun reports that the Toxic songstress will also be going into the details of the "inappropriate gift" that Colin Farrell sent her during their 2003 romance. She alleges that the Oscar-nominated actor sent her a bumper sticker that read: “Honk if you've slept with Colin Farrell." Spears is all set to present her version of that event after "waiting a long time." A Los Angeles insider told the news outlet that Farrell later admitted that he was behaving in "over-the-top" ways during their relationship and tried to apologize. However, it is unclear if he admitted to sending the bumper sticker.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Winter

The source continued, “Britney has worked her way through the extraordinarily emotional challenges and troubles of her life in the 2000s for the book. Those were especially tough recollections and challenging days to cover those experiences. But during those heady days, Britney also had many other adventures as a single woman, including that experience with Colin. And she is keen to get her time with Colin laid down on paper and presented from her perspective. She has been wanting to set the record straight for a long time."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Elyse Jankowski

The source also added a few details about Farrell and Spears' brief romance: “At that time, he was the hottest young actor in Hollywood, and she was swept away by the romance of him taking a shine to her. People forget that then she was not that experienced with boys or the dating game, so when they had their fling, she was taken aback by how nonchalant and disconnected he was. She was shocked at how he treated it all like a joke. And when the car sticker came through, she was deeply annoyed and also angered. She hated the fact that some people were laughing at her." Farrell apparently said that his strange behavior was because of his own life issues and battles with "drugs and temptation."

It is known that Farrell was battling drug addiction and troubled relationships from 2003 to 2007. The Golden Globe winner had confessed in an interview with The Irish Independent in 2017 about being addicted to heroin and battling a harrowing relationship with drugs. He told Ireland’s Late Late Show: “I had high tolerance for various drugs for years.”

Meanwhile, Spears' untitled upcoming autobiography is reportedly being delayed over concerns about A-list stars whom she mentions in the same, reports Daily Mail. An insider claims that Spears has included her relationships with Justin Timberlake, Fred Durst, Jared Leto and Wade Robson in the sensational memoir. “Justin will be included in the book. It will be the first time fans will have her speak in full about the devastation of that split," the insider revealed.

Apparently, the release date has been postponed since the publishers Simon & Schuster have received legal letters from two Hollywood A-listers to put a hold on the book. The 41-year-old Spears had signed a whopping $15 million deal for releasing the memoir in February 2022, and she has enlisted journalist and novelist Sam Lansky as a ghostwriter.